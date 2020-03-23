Swin Cash featured guest Tuesday on first of three Pelicans Playback shows this week

Two members of the New Orleans front office visited the “Pelicans Playback” show this weekend, joining Jennifer Hale on the brand-new 30-minute broadcast. A third will be featured Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Central, ahead of a Fox Sports New Orleans replay from a Dec. 29 win by the Pelicans over Houston.

New Orleans Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development Swin Cash will discuss the Pelicans with Hale. David Griffin appeared Saturday, while Trajan Langdon was on Sunday’s show.

Here is this week’s schedule of replayed games on Fox Sports New Orleans (including the scheduled guest on “Pelicans Playback,” which airs 30 minutes prior to the first FSNOLA broadcast of each day):

Tuesday, March 24, Houston at New Orleans (from Dec. 29), 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Swin Cash)

Friday, March 27, Utah at New Orleans (from Jan. 16), 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Joel Meyers)

Sunday, March 29, San Antonio at New Orleans (from Jan. 22), 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (TBD)