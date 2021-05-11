Steven Adams questionable, Brandon Ingram doubtful for Wednesday's game at Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans listed center Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) as questionable and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) as doubtful on Tuesday’s official injury update. Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) have been ruled out of Wednesday’s game at Dallas.

New Orleans will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. (CST) on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (31-38, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday loss at Memphis

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Willy Hernangómez

DALLAS (40-28, 5TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Cleveland

Luka Dončić, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Willie Cauley-Stein

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 11: at Dallas, Postponed

Feb. 12: New Orleans 130, at Dallas 143

SECOND HALF

March 27: New Orleans 112, vs. Dallas 103

May 12: at Dallas, 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 23-46 (Pelicans won last 1)