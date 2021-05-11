Steven Adams questionable, Brandon Ingram doubtful for Wednesday's game at Dallas
The New Orleans Pelicans listed center Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) as questionable and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) as doubtful on Tuesday’s official injury update. Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) have been ruled out of Wednesday’s game at Dallas.
New Orleans will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. (CST) on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (31-38, 11TH IN WEST)
Monday loss at Memphis
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Willy Hernangómez
DALLAS (40-28, 5TH IN WEST)
Sunday win at Cleveland
Luka Dončić, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Willie Cauley-Stein
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
Jan. 11: at Dallas, Postponed
Feb. 12: New Orleans 130, at Dallas 143
SECOND HALF
March 27: New Orleans 112, vs. Dallas 103
May 12: at Dallas, 8 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 23-46 (Pelicans won last 1)