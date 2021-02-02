Steven Adams, Naji Marshall questionable for Wednesday game vs. Suns

After being sidelined for the first time as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans during Monday’s game vs. Sacramento, starting center Steven Adams is listed as questionable for Wednesday against Phoenix. Adams’ injury is left calf tightness. In addition, reserve Naji Marshall (left ankle sprain) is questionable on this afternoon’s official update.

Phoenix star shooting guard Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury Monday at Dallas after missing four consecutive games. Meanwhile two Suns role players missed that matchup vs. the Mavericks, point guard Cameron Payne (foot) and Dario Saric (health and safety protocols).

Previous game starting lineups

PHOENIX (11-8)

Monday win at Dallas

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton

NEW ORLEANS (7-12)

Monday loss vs. Sacramento

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes

Season series

FIRST HALF

Dec. 29: at Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86

Feb. 3: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

All-time series

Phoenix 32-30 (Suns won last 2)