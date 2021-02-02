Steven Adams, Naji Marshall questionable for Wednesday game vs. Suns
After being sidelined for the first time as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans during Monday’s game vs. Sacramento, starting center Steven Adams is listed as questionable for Wednesday against Phoenix. Adams’ injury is left calf tightness. In addition, reserve Naji Marshall (left ankle sprain) is questionable on this afternoon’s official update.
Phoenix star shooting guard Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury Monday at Dallas after missing four consecutive games. Meanwhile two Suns role players missed that matchup vs. the Mavericks, point guard Cameron Payne (foot) and Dario Saric (health and safety protocols).
Previous game starting lineups
PHOENIX (11-8)
Monday win at Dallas
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton
NEW ORLEANS (7-12)
Monday loss vs. Sacramento
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes
Season series
FIRST HALF
Dec. 29: at Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86
Feb. 3: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
All-time series
Phoenix 32-30 (Suns won last 2)
NEXT UP: