Six players listed as out for Pelicans in Sunday finale vs. Warriors
New Orleans’ starting lineup and rotation will look different Sunday against Golden State (8:30 p.m., TNT, 100.3 FM) compared to any previous game this season, after the Pelicans listed six players as out, including four who’ve been on the floor lately. Devonte’ Graham (right knee soreness), Brandon Ingram (right hamstring tightness), Herbert Jones (right tibia contusion) and Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) are all listed as out, joining Kira Lewis (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
GOLDEN STATE (52-29, 3RD IN WEST)
Saturday win at San Antonio
Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
NEW ORLEANS (36-45, 9TH IN WEST)
Saturday loss at Memphis
Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 5: at Golden State 126, New Orleans 85
Jan. 6: at New Orleans 101, Golden State 96
April 10: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
ALL-TIME SERIES
Golden State 42-24 (Pelicans won last 1); Golden State 8-1 in postseason (2015 Western Conference first round; 2018 Western Conference semifinals)