Six players listed as out for Pelicans in Sunday finale vs. Warriors

New Orleans’ starting lineup and rotation will look different Sunday against Golden State (8:30 p.m., TNT, 100.3 FM) compared to any previous game this season, after the Pelicans listed six players as out, including four who’ve been on the floor lately. Devonte’ Graham (right knee soreness), Brandon Ingram (right hamstring tightness), Herbert Jones (right tibia contusion) and Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) are all listed as out, joining Kira Lewis (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

GOLDEN STATE (52-29, 3RD IN WEST)

Saturday win at San Antonio

Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

NEW ORLEANS (36-45, 9TH IN WEST)

Saturday loss at Memphis

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5: at Golden State 126, New Orleans 85

Jan. 6: at New Orleans 101, Golden State 96

April 10: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

ALL-TIME SERIES

Golden State 42-24 (Pelicans won last 1); Golden State 8-1 in postseason (2015 Western Conference first round; 2018 Western Conference semifinals)