Sindarius Thornwell out for Monday's New Orleans Pelicans game vs. Indiana Pacers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell has been ruled out of Monday's game vs. the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center. Thornwell was listed on the Injury Report as out/Health and Safety Protocols.

Forward Wenyen Gabriel is listed as questionable with right knee/quadriceps tendinosis.

The Pelicans (4-2) will look to continue their winning ways following wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors.

Previous game starting lineups:

Indiana (4-2) | Saturday loss vs. New York

Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

New Orleans (4-2) | Saturday win vs. Toronto

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams