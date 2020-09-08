Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins

September 8, 2020

The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and the NFL Foundation announced last week a $500,000 donation to assist with Hurricane Laura relief, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years. The Saints and Pelicans are working with three non-profits including Feeding Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the American Red Cross of Louisiana to actively support southwest Louisiana’s storm recovery efforts.

In addition, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans launched a fundraiser to benefit the three non-profits listed above. Fans who make an online donation to this campaign by 5:00pm CT on Wednesday 9/16 will be entered to win a chance to represent Saints Nation during the September 27th Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC, when the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers. The winners will claim a spot in the 12-person Fan Zone that will be featured on the live broadcast. They will also be able to virtually interact with Saints players during the game through special two-way video screens being placed in the end zones. Finally, winners will also receive a gift pack of Saints gear so that they’re always game day ready.

HOW TO DONATE

Fans can donate to the fundraiser through the special weblinks below.

Feeding Louisiana:

https://www.feedinglouisiana.org/saints

Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana:

http://www.HelpSWLA.org

https://www.foundationswla.org/

American Red Cross of Louisiana:

https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/saints-pub.html/

The fundraising campaign will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8th. Donors who wish to be entered to win the prize must submit their online donation by 5:00pm CT on Wednesday, September 16th.

“I would like to first off my sincere thoughts and prayers to our fellow citizens in the Lake Charles area following the devastating damage left behind by Hurricane Laura. We are kicking off a multi-faceted fundraising approach with Feeding Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, and American Red Cross of Louisiana to assist in the recovery and we thank our fans for their generous support,” said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “Our hope is that our initial $500,000 donation and now these fundraiser contributions will go directly to the first responders and families on the ground in Southwest Louisiana to help them come back stronger than ever.”

“We know for Saints fans that football looks different than normal this year,” explained American Red Cross Regional CEO Joshua Joachim. “But what looks the same is the great support from the Saints and Pelicans organization and their fans to help our neighbors in Southwest Louisiana. For them, the road back to normalcy is long and winding but with this support we can directly meet the immediate needs of communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

“We thank the Saints and Pelicans and their faithful fans for contributing to the Hurricane Laura relief effort,” said Sara Judson, CEO of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. “In Louisiana, we take care of each other. We show up for people who are greatest in need; they know they are not alone.”

“Hurricane Laura’s unprecedented impact has displaced and disrupted the lives of thousands of Louisianans across our state. The Feeding Louisiana network of food banks has mobilized collectively to respond to the needs of our neighbors in southwest, central, and north Louisiana, providing vital resources to those in need. We are deeply grateful for the support of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to further our response efforts, helping to ensure individuals, families, and communities are able to keep food on their tables as they recover and rebuild from this disaster.” – Korey Patty, Executive Director of Feeding Louisiana.