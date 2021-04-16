New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Reporter round table on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 16, 2021

Posted: Apr 16, 2021

Pelicans beat reporters Christian Clark (Nola.com) and Will Guillory (The Athletic) join Jim Eichenhofer (Pelicans.com) and Daniel Sallerson (Pelicans Radio) to discuss the state of the Pelicans, the development of BI & Zion, the push for playoffs, and more.



Pelicans-Wizards Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's game against the Washington Wizards following the team's shootaround on April 16, 2021.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's game against the Washington Wizards following the team's shootaround on April 16, 2021.
Apr 16, 2021  |  03:26
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Washington for the first of a two-game road trip against the Wizards on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:30
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks in Game 55 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Apr 15, 2021  |  00:53
The Pelicans fell to the Knicks, 116-106. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson scored 25 points.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:02
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
Apr 14, 2021  |  04:06
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pours in 28 points in Wednesday's loss to New York.
Apr 14, 2021  |  01:55
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallies 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists vs. New York.
Apr 14, 2021  |  01:57
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
Apr 14, 2021  |  02:04
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
Apr 14, 2021  |  06:41
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hangs and hits the layup through contact.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:11
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram dishes to Steven Adams for the bucket.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:09
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fights through contact to convert the layup plus the foul.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:14
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson denies the Knicks shot attempt at the rim.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:09
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall dishes to the cutting Steven Adams for the score.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:10
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram buries the wing triple.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:09
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe uses the pump fake to create space and knock down the floater in the lane.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:10
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnaly talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 14, 2021 ahead of tonight's game vs. the New York Knicks.
Apr 14, 2021  |  06:00
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 14, at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:42
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans home victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 54 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Apr 13, 2021  |  01:00
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  04:23
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  12:02
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  03:34
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 30 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
Apr 12, 2021  |  01:56
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 34 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
Apr 12, 2021  |  01:55
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  02:35
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings full game highlights, 04/12/2021
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. creates the turnover and finishes with the dunk on the offensive end.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:11
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finds Jaxson Hayes for the basket plus the foul.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:11
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes flight for the one-handed slam.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:17

