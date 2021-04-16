Reporter round table on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 16, 2021
Pelicans beat reporters Christian Clark (Nola.com) and Will Guillory (The Athletic) join Jim Eichenhofer (Pelicans.com) and Daniel Sallerson (Pelicans Radio) to discuss the state of the Pelicans, the development of BI & Zion, the push for playoffs, and more.
Audio Link
Pelicans-Wizards Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 4-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's game against the Washington Wizards following the team's shootaround on April 16, 2021.
| 03:26
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Washington
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Washington for the first of a two-game road trip against the Wizards on Friday, April 16, 2021.
| 00:30
Pelicans vs. Knicks Slo-Mo Highlights 4/14/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks in Game 55 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:53
Game Recap: Knicks 116, Pelicans 106
The Pelicans fell to the Knicks, 116-106. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson scored 25 points.
| 00:02
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-14-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
| 04:06
Brandon Ingram notches 28 points | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pours in 28 points in Wednesday's loss to New York.
| 01:55
Zion Williamson scores 25 points | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallies 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists vs. New York.
| 01:57
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Naji Marshall 4-14-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
| 02:04
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-14-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
| 06:41
Zion Williamson bucket | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hangs and hits the layup through contact.
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram dishes to Steven Adams for the bucket.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fights through contact to convert the layup plus the foul.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson denies the Knicks shot attempt at the rim.
| 00:09
Naji Marshall assist to Steven Adams | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall dishes to the cutting Steven Adams for the score.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram triple | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram buries the wing triple.
| 00:09
Eric Bledsoe floater | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe uses the pump fake to create space and knock down the floater in the lane.
| 00:10
Pelicans-Knicks Shootaround: James Nunnally 4-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnaly talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 14, 2021 ahead of tonight's game vs. the New York Knicks.
| 06:00
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Knicks | April 14, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 14, at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 00:42
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights 4/12/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans home victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 54 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:00
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 04:23
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 12:02
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 03:34
Zion Williamson scores 30 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 30 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
| 01:56
Brandon Ingram pours in 34 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 34 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
| 01:55
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Kings 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 02:35
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings full game highlights, 04/12/2021
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. creates the turnover and finishes with the dunk on the offensive end.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson assist to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finds Jaxson Hayes for the basket plus the foul.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson soars for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes flight for the one-handed slam.
| 00:17
