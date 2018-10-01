Preseason postgame wrap: Bulls 128, Pelicans 116

Bulls (1-0), Pelicans (0-1)

CHICAGO – NBA teams spend the offseason envisioning what their new talent and rotations might look like on the court. On Sunday, New Orleans finally received the opportunity to see it in competition against one of the league’s other 29 teams, with several encouraging signs.

Free-agent additions Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton logged extended first-half minutes with the other Pelicans starters, while rookie Frank Jackson made his unofficial pro debut, after missing all of 2017-18 due to a leg injury. That trio combined to deliver several encouraging moments, with Randle showing off his all-around prowess, Payton pushing the pace and Jackson firing from the perimeter and cutting to the basket.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Chicago’s Antonio Blakeney dropped in a floater to give the home team a 10-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. New Orleans closed the game with a unit almost exclusively comprised of training camp invitees.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Randle provided several glimpses of how well he might fit into New Orleans’ fast-paced offensive attack Sunday, using his muscle and aggression to get to the foul line or score in the paint. Randle has a reputation for being a “bull in a china shop” on the floor – as Solomon Hill described Randle last week – but he’s also a fluid athlete with the versatility to work off the dribble or take perimeter shots.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD

The Pelicans have often stressed in training camp that whoever grabs a defensive rebound has the freedom to start a fast break, almost regardless of whoever it is. With that in mind, when New Orleans is creating turnovers and bad shots by the opposition, players like Randle and Anthony Davis sometimes will be in playmaking roles. On Sunday, Payton was the starter at point guard and showed some of his distributing skills and ability to get into the paint, where he’s an above-average finisher at his position, particularly at 6-4. When Payton left the floor, Frank Jackson and Ian Clark took over some of the ballhandling responsibilities, as well as Darius Morris later in the second half. Veteran point Jarrett Jack did not play; the Pelicans will coincidentally be playing at his alma mater Monday when they visit the Hawks at Georgia Tech.