Postgame wrap: Warriors 112, Pelicans 103

New Orleans and Golden State squared off in the second round of the West playoffs a year ago, but casual fans who watched that conference semifinal series wouldn’t have recognized many of the names on the floor Tuesday in the Pelicans’ 82nd game. With the Warriors relying heavily on deep reserves and no one who figured prominently in their recent back-to-back NBA titles, the visitors outplayed the Pelicans in the second half, resulting in a relatively comfortable victory. It was tied at 56 at intermission, but Golden State enjoyed a 32-23 third-period edge, taking its biggest lead to that stage of nine.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kevon Looney grabbed an offensive rebound to extend a Golden State possession with two-plus minutes remaining and the Warriors in front 109-97. After going 5/13 from three-point range in the first half, Golden State warmed up a bit to the tune of a 7/17 second half, getting 21 of its 56 latter-half points from beyond the arc.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Christian Wood posted a career high in scoring with 26 points, while also grabbing 12 rebounds. Fellow frontcourt starter Jahlil Okafor came within a hair of posting a career high as well, finishing with 30 points on 15/24 shooting. He collected seven boards.

FOCUS ON: MAY 14

With Washington (32-50) losing Tuesday, it ensured that the best pre-lottery slot the Pelicans can claim is No. 7, because only six teams will end ’18-19 with fewer than 33 wins. Dallas and Memphis also could finish at or better than 33-49, which would impact New Orleans’ odds during the May 14 draft lottery. The Pelicans can look forward to likely picking a player in the top 10 of the June 20 draft for just the second time since ‘13. They selected Buddy Hield sixth in ’16, but he was traded midway through his rookie season.

BY THE NUMBERS

58-42: Golden State rebounding advantage, despite Wood leading New Orleans with a dozen boards.

27.3: New Orleans three-point shooting percentage, two nights after the Pelicans tied a franchise record with 19 makes at Sacramento.

6/10: Pelicans foul shooting, just shy of season lows in both makes and attempts.