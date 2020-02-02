Postgame wrap: Rockets 117, Pelicans 109
Rockets (31-18), Pelicans (20-30)
HOUSTON – The diagnosis for what went wrong in Sunday’s loss was remarkably easy to pinpoint. New Orleans approached a season high by committing 23 turnovers, leading to 29 Houston points. Despite holding a lead for long stretches of the Southwest Division matchup, the Pelicans couldn’t overcome those miscues, seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Neither team held a lead of more than nine points on the scoreboard all afternoon, but Houston held the upper hand in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, winning the season series vs. New Orleans 3-1. The Pelicans dominated the Rockets in the rebounding category 63-43, but it was a much more even fight in the fourth period, where Houston turned a one-point deficit into an eight-point victory.
New Orleans missed an opportunity to continue its excellent play over the past month-plus, particularly away from home. The Pelicans hadn’t lost on the road since Jan. 11 at Boston.
“We didn’t have the right approach to the game just from an execution standpoint,” fifth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said, alluding to the high turnover count. “It’s very disappointing. We went through stretches where we played well and did what we were supposed to do and I thought we executed fine, but over the course of the game, we didn’t play the type of basketball that’s deserving of a win on the road.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Houston’s Danuel House drained a corner three to give the Rockets an eight-point lead with 58 seconds left. New Orleans cut the deficit to six and had a chance to cut that in half, but Jrue Holiday’s three-pointer with roughly 30 seconds left misfired.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
After a couple quieter games upon the debut of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram notched his third straight performance of 20-plus points. The forward totaled 28 points and 12 rebounds, while going 5/11 from three-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
14: New Orleans first-half turnovers. Houston only had one, a major factor in Houston leading 65-60 at the break.
63-43: Pelicans rebounding advantage. Five different Pelicans contributed double-digit boards, topped by Ingram’s 12 rebounds. Reserve wing Josh Hart grabbed 10 in 30 minutes.
39.0, 31.4: Houston subpar shooting percentages from the field and three-point range, respectively, but the Rockets still overcame that to win a second division game on the weekend (beat Dallas on Friday).
#WEEKLYREVIEW
There was no shortage of candidates for Pelicans Player of the Week, with three players averaging near 20 points and Lonzo Ball contributing high production in various categories. In one of the tighter and most balanced votes of the season, Zion Williamson was a repeat weekly winner at 34 percent, while Jrue Holiday netted 30 percent and Ball garnered 25 percent.
Recent winners
Week 10: Derrick Favors
Week 11-12: Lonzo Ball
Week 13: Brandon Ingram
Week 14: Zion Williamson
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-2-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps today's road game vs the Houston Rockets
Game 50: Pelicans at Rockets 2/2/20
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-2-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps today's road game vs the Houston Rockets
| 01:52
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-2-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps today's road game vs the Houston Rockets
| 01:41
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Rockets
Brandon Ingram drops 28 points in the loss vs. Houston, 117-109.
| 00:01
GAME RECAP: Rockets 117, Pelicans 109
James Harden scores 40 points and grabs 10 boards as Houston beat New Orleans, 117-109.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-2-2020
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry postgame interview following the Pelicans' loss to the Houston Rockets on 2/2/20.
| 05:26
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 21 vs. Houston Rockets
Zion Williamson (21 points) Highlights vs. Houston Rockets, 02/02/2020
| 01:55
Highlights: Brandon Ingram team-high 28 vs. Houston Rockets
Brandon Ingram (28 points) Highlights vs. Houston Rockets, 02/02/2020
| 01:55
60-Second Recap: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
60-second game recap of the New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets game on 2/2/20.
| 00:01
Jrue Holiday with HUGE bucket-saving block | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday with a big time block to save a bucket off the steal against the Houston Rockets.
| 00:37
Josh Hart finishes in transition off the Lonzo block | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans forward Josh Hart runs the floor off the Lonzo Ball block and finishes with the nice bucket against the Houston Rockets.
| 00:11
Pelicans-Rockets 3rd Quarter Highlights 2/2/20
3rd quarter highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets game on 2/2/20.
| 01:46
Brandon Ingram with 16 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram went off in the 3rd quarter against the Houston Rockets on 2/2/20.
| 00:01
Zion block leads to Lonzo dime to Favors | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the big block which leads to a sweet Lonzo Ball alley-oop to Derrick Favors against the Houston Rockets.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram starts the 3rd with distance and handles | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram starts the 3rd quarter with a triple and a nice move in the lane against the Houston Rockets.
| 00:19
Lonzo to Zion HUGE alley-oop slam off the steal | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson for the big time alley-oop dunk to start the 3rd quarter similar to how the 1st started against the Houston Rockets.
| 00:20
Zion Williamson 1st Half Highlights vs Houston Rockets 2/2/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson 1st half highlights vs the Houston Rockets on 2/2/20
| 01:45
Zion with the spinning and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Zion Williamson with the tough and-1 in the paint against the Houston Rockets.
| 00:15
Josh Hart with 3 triples in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Josh Hart was money from 3 in the 2nd quarter against the Houston Rockets
| 00:33
Zion Williamson with post moves vs Houston Rockets 2/2/20
Zion Williamson working the paint vs the Houston Rockets
| 00:19
Pelicans-Rockets 1st Quarter Highlights 2/2/20
1st quarter highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets game on 2/2/20
| 01:50
Lonzo with 2 triples in 1st quarter | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Lonzo Ball is stroking it well from outside early with 2 three pointers in the 1st quarter vs the Houston Rockets.
| 00:32
Lonzo long-distance alley-oop to Zion for 1st points vs Rockets
Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson with the long-distance alley-oop to start the game off right vs the Houston Rockets.
| 00:31
Must-See: Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson for alley-oop
Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam vs the Houston Rockets
| 00:00
NEXT UP: