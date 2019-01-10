Postgame wrap: Pelicans 140, Cavaliers 124

New Orleans had a bit more difficulty vs. Cleveland on Wednesday than during a matchup four days prior, but after the Cavaliers went on an early three-point shooting binge in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts eventually gained control. Prior to this week, the Pelicans hadn’t won consecutive games since mid-November, but the victory over the Cavaliers marked their second three-game win streak of 2018-19. That three-game stretch began with a 35-point rout over Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena on the weekend; this time the Cavaliers went up by 16 points in the first half, before the Pelicans completely turned around the game after intermission.

Nikola Mirotic returned from a 12-game injury absence Wednesday, a welcome sight for a Pelicans team that has waited a long time to be close to full strength. New Orleans played without E’Twaun Moore (quad) vs. Cleveland, sitting out a second straight game. Mirotic was kept to 22 minutes of playing time and shot 4/7 from three-point range to account for most of his 17 points.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Julius Randle glided in on a fast break for an and-one dunk with 5:30 remaining, giving New Orleans a 17-point lead after he sank the free throw. The Pelicans trailed 63-59 at halftime, but poured in 81 points in the second half, outscoring the Cavaliers by 20.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Two days after he notched 36 points and 13 rebounds vs. Memphis, Anthony Davis posted 38 and 13 in those categories, again throwing down a slew of dunks. With Davis converting so many point-blank shots, he was 11/17 from the field. The five-time All-Star also registered seven assists and four blocks. He became just the 10th player in NBA history with at least 38 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in a game.

FOCUS ON: MOMENTUM ENTERING A PIVOTAL STRETCH

Certainly the opposition will be questioned, because Cleveland and Memphis are both on lengthy losing streaks, but New Orleans players have been encouraged by a number of developments during a three-game winning streak they’ll take into a five-game, Jan. 12-21 Western Conference road trip. After Wednesday’s second win over the Cavaliers in a five-day span, Davis praised the Pelicans’ defensive effort and performance, which included seven NOLA blocks.

“It’s always good to have a healthy team,” Davis said on postgame radio, alluding to Mirotic’s return, “but I think what we’re doing now is playing well defensively. We’re locked in defensively and getting stops. If we’re able to play defensively the way we have the last three games, we’re able to win every game, and play against anybody.”

From an intangible, confidence-building standpoint, New Orleans has the NBA’s best offense since Elfrid Payton’s return Dec. 31, as well as a 9-2 record overall this season when Payton plays (8-1 when the starting point guard logs 20-plus minutes).

BY THE NUMBERS

9/9: Cleveland three-point shooting to open the game, part of how the visitors grabbed a 38-25 lead after the first quarter.

5/21: Cleveland three-point shooting the rest of the way, as the Cavs came back to earth from long distance.

44-31: New Orleans rebounding advantage, led by Davis’ 13 boards and eight by Randle.