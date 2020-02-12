Postgame wrap: Pelicans 138, Trail Blazers 117
Pelicans (23-31), Trail Blazers (25-30)
Their All-Star forward was sidelined by injury Tuesday, but their potential future All-Star forward picked an excellent time to compile the best game of his brief NBA career. After falling behind early by double digits, the Pelicans also notched one of their best team performances of the 2019-20 season.
In a key Western Conference matchup for New Orleans, rookie No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson outquicked and overpowered Portland, finishing with a season-high 31 points on 10/17 shooting. As evidenced by his free throw trips (14), he was a handful and then some for the Trail Blazers’ interior defense, which didn’t have much success keeping him from getting to the rim.
The Pelicans cut their deficit on the Trail Blazers to just 1.5 games in the West standings and clinched the season series vs. Portland, taking a 3-0 lead. There is one meeting remaining, in the first game for both teams after the All-Star break. First-time All-Star Brandon Ingram sat out both home games this season vs. Portland, but the Pelicans still prevailed.
“It’s great to get wins like this, without one of your best players,” Josh Hart said of Ingram being a DNP. “Hopefully he can be out there Thursday (vs. Oklahoma City). We want to go into All-Star break on a good note.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Portland’s Terry Stotts subbed in deep reserves with nine-plus minutes remaining, acknowledging the reality that this was New Orleans’ night, with the hosts leading 114-90. The Trail Blazers pulled into a 16-point first-half lead, but the Pelicans completely switched the momentum, at one stage going up by 26, for a 42-point turnaround.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Williamson became just the seventh rookie in NBA history to post at least 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in one of his first nine career games, as well as the first to do so since 1992 (Tom Gugliotta). He entered Tuesday’s game shooting 57 percent from the field and managed to increase that rate again, with his 10/17 accuracy. He also had his most encouraging night at the foul line, sinking 11 of 14 tries.
“He’s a walking 24 (points) and eight (rebounds) guy,” Hart said. “You think he’s doing (pretty) well, then you look up and he’s got 30, nine and four. It’s good, the confidence he keeps gaining every day. He’s only played (nine) games. It’s scary to see how good he is this early. Hopefully he can continue to keep getting better. He’s going to be a problem.”
BY THE NUMBERS
11, 8, 21: Margins of victory for New Orleans vs. Portland this season in the three head-to-head games, none of which featured any late nail-biting moments.
40: New Orleans assists, led by 10 apiece from Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday.
41-21: Dominating third quarter score in favor of the Pelicans, who swarmed the Trail Blazers and forced turnovers that became fast-break baskets at the other end.
#PLUSMINUSGOINGUPONATUESDAY
For all 12 Tuesday games throughout New Orleans’ regular season, we’ll be selecting a Pelicans player we think will have the best plus-minus on the stat sheet that night. Daniel Sallerson selected Zion Williamson, while Jim Eichenhofer picked JJ Redick. In a fan poll among four other candidates, Lonzo Ball was chosen. The winner of the seventh plus-minus contest was Sallerson behind Williamson’s plus-25, making the season standings Daniel 4, Fans 2, Jim 1. Sallerson and Eichenhofer are not allowed to repeat any player within weeks 1-6 or 7-12.
#WEEKLYREVIEW
After a Week 16 in which New Orleans went 2-1 and played NBA-best Milwaukee tightly for a half before losing, there was an exceptionally close vote for Pelicans Player of the Week. JJ Redick garnered 31.6 percent of ballots, edging Lonzo Ball at 31.0 by the slimmest of margins. Jrue Holiday wasn’t far behind either, at 27 percent.
Previous winners
Week 1-3: Brandon Ingram
Week 4: Jrue Holiday
Week 5-9: Brandon Ingram
Week 10: Derrick Favors
Week 11-12: Lonzo Ball
Week 13: Brandon Ingram
Week 14-15: Zion Williamson
NEXT UP: