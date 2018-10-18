Postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Rockets 112

Pelicans (1-0), Rockets (0-1)

HOUSTON – For nearly the entire night, Nikola Mirotic couldn’t miss from the three-point arc. Anthony Davis was flying over the Houston defense for dunks. New Orleans native Elfrid Payton notched a triple-double in his very first game with his hometown NBA franchise.

Good news came in ample doses Wednesday for the Pelicans, who dominated the Rockets on opening night. New Orleans led wire-to-wire, building a 29-point lead in the third quarter, en route to sending Houston fans home to catch the rest of the Astros’ ALCS game.

On national TV, New Orleans used an old-school approach to overwhelm a team that went an NBA-best 65-17 last season, repeatedly getting the ball to Davis, Mirotic and fellow big Julius Randle in size mismatches. At the other end of the floor, the Rockets relied heavily on their usual strategy of launching a ton of three-pointers, but shot only 16/48 from beyond the arc.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Mirotic (30 points) picked up a loose ball and quickly fired in a wing three-pointer, making him a perfect 6/6 on treys, to put New Orleans up 100-74 late in the third quarter. Mirotic later misfired on a heat-check trifecta, his only miss from deep in seven attempts.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis has authored some memorable performances in season openers as a pro, including a 50-point game vs. Denver, but this probably was his most satisfying Game 1 of his career, given the utter domination by his team on the road. Davis rolled to 32 points, 16 rebounds, a career-best eight assists. He often used his 6-foot-11 frame and long arms to methodically go to work vs. Houston in the paint, taking his time to shoot over defenders or spin around a Rocket for an alley-oop dunk.