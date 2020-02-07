Postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Bulls 119
Pelicans (21-31), Bulls (19-34)
CHICAGO – In eight days Chicago will host the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend, but New Orleans showcased a few of its promising young players in advance Thursday, with 19-year-old rookies Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes contributing production and highlight-reel plays. Combined with one of the Pelicans’ most balanced offensive efforts of the season, New Orleans rolled for much of the night in the Windy City. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was one of the numerous Pelicans who cracked double digits in scoring with 15 points, but 10 days before he’s scheduled to play in his first All-Star Game in the same United Center, he left the game with a right ankle sprain.
“Tonight I thought was one of our more complete games (of the season),” fifth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said of the Pelicans. “You’ve got to take away the final four and a half minutes (when Chicago’s deep reserves cut into a huge deficit) of the game, but I thought we did everything necessary to secure the win.”
There was no immediate update following Thursday's game on Ingram's ankle, with further information expected Friday.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans rapidly turned a 10-point halftime lead into a huge edge with an extended third-quarter surge. The Pelicans repeatedly dumped the ball inside to Williamson in the low post and the rookie got to the basket or the foul line. The visitors were up by 27 just 7.5 minutes into the third period. With backups on the floor, Chicago actually somehow got back within four points of the lead in the final seconds, but after a Jaxson Hayes missed free throw, Nicolo Melli tipped in the rebound to account for the final margin.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Williamson shot 12/13 in a preseason game at Chicago and nearly matched that absurd efficiency Thursday, going 9/11 from the floor en route to a 21-point night. For the seventh time in the eight games he’s played since making his NBA debut Jan. 22, the Pelicans outscored their opponent when the No. 1 overall draft pick was on the floor. He logged 25 minutes before sitting the final seven minutes, with the Pelicans in control.
BY THE NUMBERS
10: Pelicans players who scored at least seven points.
38: Season-high assists for New Orleans.
56.3: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, also a season high.
#THURSDAYTHREES
For all eight Thursday games throughout New Orleans’ regular season, we’ll be selecting a Pelicans player we think will most exceed his season average in made three-pointers that night. Daniel Sallerson selected Lonzo Ball, while Jim Eichenhofer picked Nicolo Melli. In a fan poll among four other candidates, Brandon Ingram was chosen. The winner of the fourth contest was Eichenhofer, after Melli doubled his season average of 1.0 by sinking a pair of treys. As a result, the season standings are now Jim 3, Daniel 2, Fans 1. Sallerson and Eichenhofer cannot repeat a player among any of the first four Thursday games, nor the second four Thursday games.
Previous winners:
Oct. 31 vs. Denver, Jim – Jrue Holiday (Daniel pick: JJ Redick; Fans: Lonzo Ball)
Nov. 14 vs. LA Clippers, Daniel – Frank Jackson (Jim: JJ Redick; Fans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker)
Nov. 21 at Phoenix, Jim – E’Twaun Moore (Daniel: Nicolo Melli; Fans: Brandon Ingram)
Dec. 5 vs. Phoenix, Fans – Lonzo Ball (Daniel: Jrue Holiday; Jim: Josh Hart)
Jan. 16 vs. Utah, Daniel – E’Twaun Moore (Jim: Lonzo Ball; Fans: Brandon Ingram)
Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 18 points at Bulls
Game 52: Pelicans at Bulls 2/6/20
Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 18 points at Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick brought energy to the floor for the Pelicans in Chicago.
| 01:52
New Orleans Pelicans Top Assists from Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Top Assists from Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 02/06/2020
| 01:56
Highlights: Zion Williamson notches 21 points at Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was a force in the paint in Chicago.
| 01:52
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: JJ Redick vs. Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about the team's performance with Jen Hale on-court following the win over the Chicago Bulls.
| 02:11
Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 15 points at Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored in a variety of ways in Chicago.
| 01:55
Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-06-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following the victory over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6.
| 04:40
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-06-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following the victory over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6.
| 03:52
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Lonzo Ball alley-oop to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers a crisp alley-oop pass over the defender to Zion Williamson who hammers it home.
| 00:18
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: JJ Redick And-1
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drives and finishes the And -1.
| 00:08
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Derrick Favors dishes to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors catches the ball in the high post and delivers a dime to Zion Williamson for the bucket.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Josh Hart finds Brandon Ingram for the And-1
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh hart finds Brandon Ingram for the basket plus the foul.
| 00:19
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Zion Williamson dunk
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes the jam.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Jaxson Hayes soars for the put-back slam
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes times the put-pack slam perfectly and slams it home.
| 00:31
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Brandon Ingram slams it home
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram soars for the one-handed slam.
| 00:11
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Zion Williamson block
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson times the shot perfectly and blocks it out of bounds.
| 00:17
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Zion Williamson 2-6-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson previews tonight's road match-up vs the Chicago Bulls
| 06:23
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Jahlil Okafor 2-6-2020
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor previews tonight's road match-up vs the Chicago Bulls
| 02:49
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 2-6-2020
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry previews tonight's road match-up vs the Chicago Bulls
| 07:39
NEXT UP: