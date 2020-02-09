Postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Pacers 117
Pelicans (22-31), Pacers (31-21)
New Orleans was without its All-Star forward and No. 1 overall draft pick, but the Pelicans still found a way to win on the road. For the 10th time in its last 14 games, New Orleans emerged victorious in an away game, outplaying Indiana in the final few minutes, with its guards connecting on a series of baskets to take control. Despite not having leading scorer Brandon Ingram or second-leading point producer Zion Williamson, the Pelicans tallied 60-plus points in both halves.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Jrue Holiday bagged a stepback three-pointer from the left wing to give New Orleans an eight-point lead with 44 seconds left. Indiana missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, putting the Pelicans in prime position to prevail. Holiday was monumental in the fourth quarter, piling up 17 points and dropping in multiple pivotal hoops in the final minutes.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
New Orleans probably would’ve had little to no chance of prevailing Saturday without the work of shooting guard JJ Redick, who led the Pelicans early by springing off the bench and immediately draining buckets. Redick totaled 23 points on 7/15 shooting, mostly in the first three quarters. Meanwhile, Holiday led New Orleans with 31 point and brought the visitors home late.
BY THE NUMBERS
44.7: Combined season scoring average of Ingram and Williamson.
