Postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107
Pelicans (28-36), Timberwolves (19-44)
MINNEAPOLIS – New Orleans wasn’t able to accomplish everything on its checklist Sunday in terms of improving its performance in a rematch with Minnesota, but the most important item was completed – picking up a win. The Pelicans opened a critical four-game Western Conference road trip by building a first-half lead and were never seriously threatened after halftime by the Timberwolves.
Minnesota piled up 139 points in prevailing in the Crescent City on Tuesday, but this time shot poorly and had difficultly getting into any groove at either end of the floor. New Orleans received major production from its starting lineup, as well as excellent efficiency from every member of the first unit, en route to winning for the fifth time in its last seven away games.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans swished a three-pointer with three-plus minutes remaining, giving the visitors a 13-point lead. Jrue Holiday tacked on an in-between shot in the lane to put the Pelicans up a dozen near the 1:30 mark.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Holiday helped New Orleans take control of the game by contributing in a wide range of areas, perhaps best illustrated by his stat line of 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, along with a steal and a block.
BY THE NUMBERS
14/34: Minnesota three-point shooting in Tuesday’s win for the Timberwolves over the Pelicans.
8/33: Minnesota three-point shooting in Sunday’s loss for the Timberwolves.
#WEEKLYREVIEW
Lonzo Ball enjoyed the best week of his three-year NBA career, making him a fairly obvious choice as Pelicans Player of the Week in Week 20, earning 73 percent of votes. The point guard deposited seven three-pointers each in mid-week games vs. Minnesota and Dallas, finishing the four-game stretch at a scorching 21/36 from beyond the arc. Three-point shooting was far from Ball’s only contributions – he also had an excellent week rebounding and passing-wise.
Previous winners
Week 1-3: Brandon Ingram
Week 4: Jrue Holiday
Week 5-9: Brandon Ingram
Week 10: Derrick Favors
Week 11-12: Lonzo Ball
Week 13: Brandon Ingram
Week 14-15: Zion Williamson
Week 16: JJ Redick
Week 17&18: Zion Williamson
Week 19: Brandon Ingram
