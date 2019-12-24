E'Twaun Moore fires a jumper over Damian Lillard

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 102, Trail Blazers 94

Pelicans (8-23), Trail Blazers (14-17)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 23, 2019

PORTLAND – New Orleans’ perimeter defense has been trending upward lately in stopping dribble penetration and forcing opponents into more difficult three-point attempts. The latter proved to be the case to an extreme degree Monday – Portland turned in by far its worst outside shooting game of the regular season, a decisive factor in an upset win by the Pelicans. Trail Blazers guards and perennial team leading scorers Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined to shoot 2/20 on three-pointers, part of the hosts’ 4/29 outing from distance. Conversely, New Orleans was 15/35 on treys and had four players make at least two trifectas.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

With New Orleans leading 101-92, both teams went scoreless for an extended stretch around the 2:00 mark, giving Portland too little time to try to erase its deficit. Lillard scored on a driving layup, but by the 0:30 mark, it was still 101-94 in favor of the visitors.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

In an excellent illustration of New Orleans’ overall performance, there were numerous candidates for this distinction, including rookie Jaxson Hayes, veterans Derrick Favors and E’Twaun Moore, along with second-year hustle guy Kenrich Williams.

“I thought everybody that went out there contributed in some way,” said Alvin Gentry, who used 12 different players by halftime. “That’s who we want to be, (a team where) anybody can step in and do something positive. As long as that’s the case, we’ll have the opportunity to play a deeper rotation.”

Favors finished with a double-double at 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Hayes made the center position an even bigger plus for the Pelicans on Monday by blocking four shots and posting a plus-minus of 11 in only 17 minutes of action. Moore tallied 13 points and made key buckets in the fourth period, while Williams was a plus-12 in 19 minutes, scrapping for loose ball and offensive rebounds, as well as contributing two key hoops.

#WEEKLYREVIEW

For the eighth time in nine weeks of this regular season, Brandon Ingram earned the most votes from fans in a Player of the Week poll, this time garnering roughly 70 percent of ballots. In three games last week, the forward averaged 27.0 points and 4.0 assists per game. He was instrumental in New Orleans’ lone Week 9 win, by depositing 34 points at Minnesota.

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game 31: Pelicans at Trail Blazers 12/23/19

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Highlights from the Pelicans road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Dec. 23.
Dec 24, 2019  |  02:52
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-23-19
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-23-19

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addressed media following the win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Dec. 23.
Dec 24, 2019  |  03:27
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied 19 points in the win at Portland.
Dec 23, 2019  |  01:52
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick scores 16 points
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick scores 16 points

JJ Redick highlights vs. Portland where he notched 16 points in the win.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:50
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday pours in 21 points
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday pours in 21 points

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans with 21 points in the win at Portland.
Dec 23, 2019  |  01:54
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: E'Twaun Moore finds the slashing Kenrich Williams
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: E'Twaun Moore finds the slashing Kenrich Williams

New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore drops a dime to Kenrich Williams who slams it home.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:09
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: E'Twaun Moore heating up from three
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: E'Twaun Moore heating up from three

New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore drills the triple to extend the Pelicans lead.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:10
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Lonzo Ball putback slam
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Lonzo Ball putback slam

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Balls soars for the putback dunk.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:10
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Lonzo Ball sinks the triple
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Lonzo Ball sinks the triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits the three to give the Pelicans the lead.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:12
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick sinks the three
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick sinks the three

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick hits the challenged triple.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram feeds to Jaxson Hayes for the dunk
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram feeds to Jaxson Hayes for the dunk

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram dishes to Jaxson Hayes who throws it down.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:13
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart finds the cutting Derrick Favors who dunks it home
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart finds the cutting Derrick Favors who dunks it home

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Derrick Favors cutting to the rim for the slam.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:08
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday buries the triple
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday buries the triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday hits from deep to give the Pelicans an early lead.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:09
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Derrick Favors slams it home
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Derrick Favors slams it home

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors follows up the miss with the putback slam.
Dec 23, 2019  |  00:11
Pelicans Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 12-23-19
Pelicans Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 12-23-19

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball speaks to the media prior to tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Dec 23, 2019  |  01:46
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 12-23-19
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 12-23-19

Brandon Ingram speaks to the media prior to tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Dec 23, 2019  |  03:20

