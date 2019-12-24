Postgame wrap: Pelicans 102, Trail Blazers 94
Pelicans (8-23), Trail Blazers (14-17)
PORTLAND – New Orleans’ perimeter defense has been trending upward lately in stopping dribble penetration and forcing opponents into more difficult three-point attempts. The latter proved to be the case to an extreme degree Monday – Portland turned in by far its worst outside shooting game of the regular season, a decisive factor in an upset win by the Pelicans. Trail Blazers guards and perennial team leading scorers Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined to shoot 2/20 on three-pointers, part of the hosts’ 4/29 outing from distance. Conversely, New Orleans was 15/35 on treys and had four players make at least two trifectas.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
With New Orleans leading 101-92, both teams went scoreless for an extended stretch around the 2:00 mark, giving Portland too little time to try to erase its deficit. Lillard scored on a driving layup, but by the 0:30 mark, it was still 101-94 in favor of the visitors.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
In an excellent illustration of New Orleans’ overall performance, there were numerous candidates for this distinction, including rookie Jaxson Hayes, veterans Derrick Favors and E’Twaun Moore, along with second-year hustle guy Kenrich Williams.
“I thought everybody that went out there contributed in some way,” said Alvin Gentry, who used 12 different players by halftime. “That’s who we want to be, (a team where) anybody can step in and do something positive. As long as that’s the case, we’ll have the opportunity to play a deeper rotation.”
Favors finished with a double-double at 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Hayes made the center position an even bigger plus for the Pelicans on Monday by blocking four shots and posting a plus-minus of 11 in only 17 minutes of action. Moore tallied 13 points and made key buckets in the fourth period, while Williams was a plus-12 in 19 minutes, scrapping for loose ball and offensive rebounds, as well as contributing two key hoops.
#WEEKLYREVIEW
For the eighth time in nine weeks of this regular season, Brandon Ingram earned the most votes from fans in a Player of the Week poll, this time garnering roughly 70 percent of ballots. In three games last week, the forward averaged 27.0 points and 4.0 assists per game. He was instrumental in New Orleans’ lone Week 9 win, by depositing 34 points at Minnesota.
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Game 31: Pelicans at Trail Blazers 12/23/19
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Highlights from the Pelicans road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Dec. 23.
| 02:52
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-23-19
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addressed media following the win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Dec. 23.
| 03:27
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied 19 points in the win at Portland.
| 01:52
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick scores 16 points
JJ Redick highlights vs. Portland where he notched 16 points in the win.
| 00:50
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday pours in 21 points
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans with 21 points in the win at Portland.
| 01:54
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: E'Twaun Moore finds the slashing Kenrich Williams
New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore drops a dime to Kenrich Williams who slams it home.
| 00:09
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: E'Twaun Moore heating up from three
New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore drills the triple to extend the Pelicans lead.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Lonzo Ball putback slam
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Balls soars for the putback dunk.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Lonzo Ball sinks the triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits the three to give the Pelicans the lead.
| 00:12
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick sinks the three
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick hits the challenged triple.
| 00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram feeds to Jaxson Hayes for the dunk
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram dishes to Jaxson Hayes who throws it down.
| 00:13
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart finds the cutting Derrick Favors who dunks it home
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Derrick Favors cutting to the rim for the slam.
| 00:08
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday buries the triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday hits from deep to give the Pelicans an early lead.
| 00:09
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Derrick Favors slams it home
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors follows up the miss with the putback slam.
| 00:11
Pelicans Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 12-23-19
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball speaks to the media prior to tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 01:46
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 12-23-19
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media prior to tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 03:20
NEXT UP: