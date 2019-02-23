Postgame wrap: Pacers 126, Pelicans 111
Pacers (39-20), Pelicans (26-34)
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lost its best player to a season-ending injury last month and trailed New Orleans by 20 points midway through Friday’s matchup, but the Pacers again showed why they’re one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. Behind some hot shooting and contributions from an array of players, Indiana completely swung the momentum, going up by double digits in the fourth quarter.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Indiana sank a pair of free throws, then got New Orleans to misfire on its next three shots, resulting in the Pacers leading by a dozen points with two-plus minutes remaining. Bojan Bogdanovic banked in a mid-range shot for a 123-109 edge on an ensuing possession.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Third-year reserve big Cheick Diallo played one of the best games of his NBA career, posting an efficient and productive night. Diallo finished with a double-double consisting of 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. The native of Mali was 5/7 from the field and 6/7 from the foul line.
Stanley Johnson splits defense | Pelicans at Pacers Highlights
Pelicans Stanley Johnson takes it the length of the floor and finishes at the rim.
Game 60: Pelicans at Pacers 2/22/19
| 00:19
Cheick Diallo denies Collison | Pelicans at Pacers Highlights
Pelicans Cheick Diallo chases down Pacers Darren Collison on the fast break for the block.
| 00:16
Elfrid Payton strong drive and one | Pelicans at Pacers highlights
Pelicans Elfrid Payton drives the baseline and goes inside for the strong finish.
| 00:19
Pelicans big men on the break | Pelicans at Pacers highlights
Pelicans Anthony Davis comes up with the steal and finds Julius Randle for the fast break bucket.
| 00:18
Elfrid Payton dishes no-look pass to Jrue Holiday | Pelicans at Pacers highlights
In his return to action, Pelicans Elfrid Payton finds cutting Jrue Holiday with a no-look dime.
| 00:18
Anthony Davis block leads to transition triple | Pelicans at Pacers highlights
Pelicans Anthony Davis comes up with the monster block and runs the floor with Kenrich Williams for the transition triple.
| 00:23
Pelicans Shootaround: Elfrid Payton 2-22-19
Elfrid Payton talks about his return tonight against the Indiana Pacers.
| 02:38
Pelicans Road Trip Preview 2-21-19
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the Pelicans' match up against the Indiana Pacers.
| 02:01