Postgame wrap: Pacers 126, Pelicans 111

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lost its best player to a season-ending injury last month and trailed New Orleans by 20 points midway through Friday’s matchup, but the Pacers again showed why they’re one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. Behind some hot shooting and contributions from an array of players, Indiana completely swung the momentum, going up by double digits in the fourth quarter.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Indiana sank a pair of free throws, then got New Orleans to misfire on its next three shots, resulting in the Pacers leading by a dozen points with two-plus minutes remaining. Bojan Bogdanovic banked in a mid-range shot for a 123-109 edge on an ensuing possession.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Third-year reserve big Cheick Diallo played one of the best games of his NBA career, posting an efficient and productive night. Diallo finished with a double-double consisting of 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. The native of Mali was 5/7 from the field and 6/7 from the foul line.