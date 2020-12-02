NBAE/Getty Images
Pelicans sign four players
DECEMBER 2, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed center Ike Anigbogu, guard Tony Carr and forward Jarrod Uthoff. Additionally, the team has signed center Will Magnay to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Anigbogu, 6-9, 252, most recently played for the Erie BayHawks, appearing in six games last season, averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 47th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the UCLA product appeared in 14 games for the Pacers between 2017-19, and 41 games for their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Carr, 6-5, 200, was originally selected with the 51st overall pick by New Orleans in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Penn State product began his professional career overseas, suiting up for Auxilium Torino and Pallacanestro Cantù in Italy, and Parma Basket of Russia, before returning to the United States to finish the 2019-20 season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, appearing in 13 games, and averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Uthoff, 6-9, 220, most recently appeared in three games with the Washington Wizards during the NBA restart in Orlando, averaging 5.0 points while shooting .600 from deep. Undrafted in 2016 out of the University of Iowa, Uthoff has appeared in 16 career NBA games with Dallas, Memphis and Washington, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds, and has also appeared in 121 G League games with Raptors 905, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Texas Legends and the Memphis Hustle, earning First-Team All-G League honors with the Hustle in 2020 after averaging 19.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 34 contests.
Magnay, 6-10, 234, most recently played for the Brisbane Bullets of Australia’s National Basketball League, earning the NBL’s Most Improved Player Award in 2020. Undrafted in 2017, Magnay played one year of collegiate basketball at the University of Tulsa.
Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Magnay and will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Erie BayHawks.
