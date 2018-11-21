Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans tries to carry over home success to East road trip

PHILADELPHIA – Final scores around the NBA are rapidly rising in 2018-19, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that a team like New Orleans has already given up 120-plus points seven times, yet still boasts a 10-7 overall record. The Pelicans have even managed to win three times while surrendering at least 124 points, most recently doing so Monday, when they rolled to a 140-126 victory over San Antonio, the most points they’ve ever scored against the Spurs in team history.

Although New Orleans has shown an ability to outgun and outscore opponents through the first month of the regular season, it’s much more difficult to do that on the road, where the Pelicans are just 2-6 (compared to 8-1 in the Smoothie King Center). After Wednesday’s morning shootaround, New Orleans sixth-man catalyst Julius Randle noted that defensive performance can sometimes impact the team’s offensive effectiveness. New Orleans is averaging nearly nine points more at home (123.7) than on the road (114.9).

“We’ve missed a lot of easy shots on the road,” Randle said. “We feel like we don’t need to change anything, just have consistent energy. Defensively, we can be a little better. It’s hard to have (the Pelicans’ desired up-tempo) pace when you’re getting the ball out of the net (after the opponent scored).”

On Nov. 12, New Orleans went into Toronto and handed the Raptors their first home loss of the season. The Pelicans have a chance Wednesday to do the same to the 76ers, who are perfect in nine home tilts. On the weekend, New Orleans will play a Friday/Saturday back-to-back at New York and Washington.

“We’re in a great groove,” Anthony Davis said. “We were kind of struggling before we went on that little (three-game) win streak, but I think we found our groove playing at home. Now we have to keep that on the road. We’ve been struggling on the road. This (Philadelphia) team is 9-0 at home, so we have to come in knowing that they are a powerhouse at home. We’ve got to keep sharing the basketball, keep flying around (defensively), keep helping each other. Keep trying to be in that 30-assist range. If we do that, we should give ourselves a good chance to win.”







Other notes from shootaround in Pennsylvania:

Jrue Holiday half-jokingly describing his alley oops to Davis: “Usually when I throw lobs to him, I try to make it as outrageous as possible, to show off his athletic ability. He catches everything, so really just try to make a highlight.” …

Holiday on reserve guard Frank Jackson, who may have made his most significant contribution Monday in the win over the Spurs: “He’s been playing really well, especially defensively. He’s been locked in and is excited to be out there playing. I really just love being out there with him.” …

Monday’s 140-point barrage vs. San Antonio helped move New Orleans to third in the NBA in offensive efficiency (113.7 rating), behind only Golden State (114.7) and Milwaukee (114.6).

“We’ve got a lot of talented guys, who all can score and make plays,” Randle said. “That helps. Nobody really has to force anything.”

“We’re in a good flow right now,” E’Twaun Moore said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve got the ball hopping. We kind of know each other’s tendencies. It’s still early in the season, even if it might not feel like it. We’re feeling each other’s game out and getting comfortable on the court.” …

Prior to the road game in the City of Brotherly Love – where the classic movie “Rocky” is based – Moore used an unintentional boxing analogy to describe the balance and versatility of New Orleans’ offensive attack: “You never know where the punch is coming from at any time. It helps us out a lot.” …

Asked about the challenge of integrating key free agents Randle and Elfrid Payton into the rotation this offseason and during training camp, Holiday said, “Having Julius and Elfrid come in, it’s been easy, honestly. Guys who are smart basketball players who can handle the ball and do multiple things, it makes it easier for everybody.” …

Davis was asked several times by Philadelphia media about his matchup with 76ers center Joel Embiid. Davis’ scouting report on Embiid: “He’s very physical, can shoot the ball, he can put it on the floor, he’s got post moves (to) either shoulder. He has a lot in his package. It’s about team defense, everyone helping each other.”