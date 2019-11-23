Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Frank Jackson increasing production off bench

SALT LAKE CITY – Saturday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz will mark just the second time in the NBA career of Frank Jackson that he’s played a game in his home state. So much has changed around him in the eight-plus months since Jackson last set foot on the Vivint Smart Home Arena court, but the former Lone Peak High standout remains a key piece to New Orleans’ future and a contributor off the bench for the Pelicans.

The March 4 visit to the Beehive State was actually a turning point of sorts for Jackson, because rampant Pelicans backcourt injuries soon followed, leading to Jackson logging at least 25 minutes in each of the final nine games he played last season. That stretch represented more than half of the instances in which Jackson played 25-plus minutes (18 times).

New Orleans is considerably deeper in the backcourt in ’19-20, so despite more Pelicans injuries this season, Jackson has not logged more than 25 minutes in any game (his season high was 24:39 at Brooklyn on Nov. 4). Although Jackson is playing less (17.4 mpg, compared to 19.2 mpg as a rookie), he has increased his scoring average (9.6, up from 8.1) and increased his three-point percentage from 31.4 to 34.0.

“My confidence grows every single game, really getting into a flow with new teammates and finding a rhythm,” Jackson said Saturday.

Other notes from Saturday’s shootaround in Utah:

Josh Hart (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) remain listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game. They both have not played since Nov. 11 vs. Houston. …

Jackson on his homecoming: “This is an arena I grew up coming to and watching games, so it’s still surreal to me to be out here with my teammates, and just in general. (Due to his return), there is a little pressure, but I’m used to this. It’s an honor to come back and play in this arena.” …

Generating enough points has not been a problem for New Orleans this season, with the Pelicans ranking fifth in the NBA in scoring average (116.2). However, Utah is No. 1 in the league in both average points allowed (101.2) and defensive efficiency, as the only NBA team very close to holding opponents to near 100 points per 100 possessions (the Jazz’s defensive rating is 100.7). …

Alvin Gentry on Utah: “Quin (Snyder’s) team has always been great at execution. They’ve got a rim protector in Rudy (Gobert) who has done an amazing job at taking away layups. They’re not a team that beats themselves. You’ve got to take care of the ball and not turn it over, make sure you execute.” …

New Orleans has started 11 different lineups, including only one that has generated multiple wins. The current alignment of Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Kenrich Williams and Jaxson Hayes is 2-0.

Gentry: “We can’t seem to get traction because we’re playing all of these different lineups. I do think we are playing hard and starting to kind of figure it out a little bit. We’re starting to have some consistency in lineups and rotations, a little bit.”