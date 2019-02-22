Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Elfrid Payton returns to action in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the 25th birthday of New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton and fittingly for a player who consistently hands out assists to his teammates, the Crescent City native has a gift for everyone in a Pelicans uniform: His return to the lineup in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

After sitting out for nearly a month due to injury, Payton will play against Indiana, the first time he’s been in uniform since Jan. 26 vs. San Antonio.

“I don’t think so,” a smiling Payton said after this morning’s shootaround, when asked if there is any possible birthday present better than him being able to play again. “I think the only thing is to make sure we get this ‘W’ tonight.”

Payton’s first season with New Orleans (26-33) has been derailed by finger and ankle injuries, but when he has played, the Pelicans have done a good job of picking up wins. New Orleans is 11-8 in Payton’s 19 games, but just 15-25 when he’s sidelined. The Pelicans began the campaign 4-0 with Payton, powered by several prolific offensive performances.

“I’m really excited,” fellow guard Jrue Holiday said of Payton’s return. “I get to play the two (guard position). And I don’t think anybody wants to play the two more than me. I’m happy that he’s back. I’m glad he’s healthy, which is the biggest part. To throw him in there and play with him again, I’m really excited, especially after all the time he’s been sitting. I don’t know if you all know, but as a hooper, that’s all you want to do, is play.”

Other notes from shootaround in the Hoosier State:

One of the biggest “what ifs” of ’18-19 for the Pelicans will be what might have happened had Payton been on the floor more often. Payton played in all 82 games during his rookie and third seasons with Orlando, but has been snakebit with New Orleans. His 19 appearances coincidentally is the same number of games he played for Phoenix after the trade deadline last season.

“It sucks,” Holiday said. “He definitely could’ve helped us. But it’s the NBA. It’s how life goes sometimes. You’ve got to adjust to it.” …

New Orleans posted one of its highest quality triumphs of the season entering the All-Star break, beating red-hot Oklahoma City in the Smoothie King Center. It was another sign of what the Pelicans are capable of when they maximize their abilities, regardless of who’s on the court.

“We’ve shown a lot this year that we have potential,” Holiday said. “We’re usually in every game – I think there’s only one game that we weren’t in, and that was the Orlando game (on Feb. 12) – but getting that win before the break, having that good energy, that positivity, going into the second half was really good for us.”

“We have enough talent here,” Payton said, alluding to the OKC win. “We have a lot of talent. When we play the right way, we can do some great things.” …

One other recent positive prior to the midseason hiatus was the performance of young players such as Kenrich Williams, Jahlil Okafor, Frank Jackson and Cheick Diallo. Payton noted that it was great to see those players carry over what they’ve shown into regular season games.

“It’s amazing,” Payton said. “It’s good that you guys (in the media) get to see that. These are guys who put in work every day. The things they are doing (in games) I don’t think surprises me or anyone else in this organization. We see them putting in the work on off days, practices, playing three-on-three. It’s exciting for them to take advantage of the opportunities.” …

Pelicans interim GM Danny Ferry noted Thursday that New Orleans plans to reduce Holiday’s minutes, who’s been shouldering a significant load, ranked third in the NBA in minutes per game.

“It’s not up to me, how many minutes I play,” Holiday said, before smiling in recognition of his workload this season and adding: “I’d be happy to give some up. I appreciate it.”