Pelicans shootaround update: Jonas Valanciunas returns to lineup vs. Jazz

New Orleans’ starting center will be back in uniform Monday – and the timing couldn’t be much better. After sitting out Saturday’s loss at Milwaukee while in health and safety protocols, Jonas Valanciunas has been cleared and returns to the court tonight vs. Utah and perennial All-Defense selection Rudy Gobert. Monday’s contest is the first of a challenging three-game homestand for New Orleans that brings the Western Conference’s three best teams to the Crescent City over a four-day span. Tuesday will be a back-to-back against Phoenix and rising Suns center Deandre Ayton, followed by a Thursday contest vs. NBA-leading Golden State.

“I’m happy to be back,” Valanciunas said after Monday’s shootaround. “I didn’t feel much (symptoms from a Covid-19 positive). Maybe a little tired for half a day. That’s all.”

Valanciunas has only played in one game over the past dozen days, because he sat out Dec. 23 and 26 road games due to a non-Covid illness. He returned Dec. 28 vs. Cleveland, logging 30 minutes.

“There has not been a lot of basketball for me lately,” he said. “I’m happy to be back and get back in playing shape and win some games.”

Other notes after shootaround:

Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness), who is listed as questionable, indicated that his status for Monday vs. Utah will be determined later when he speaks to Willie Green pregame.

“I feel pretty good,” Ingram said. “I feel better than previous days. It’s getting better and better, (after) going through treatment and stuff in the weight room.” Ingram added that him not playing the last two games was “precautionary,” with the Achilles being something “you don’t play with” in terms of taking pain there seriously. …

Utah’s Hassan Whiteside (concussion) and Eric Paschall (personal) are listed as questionable to play Monday.

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 1 (117.0)

Defensive efficiency rank: 6 (107.1)

Net rating: 2 (+9.8)

Pace: 11 (99.14)

Streak: Lost 1

Go-to guy: Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who has authored a few of the best games of his NBA career against New Orleans, was a telling barometer in a pair of November matchups between the Jazz and Pelicans in Salt Lake City. Mitchell shot just 6/21 from the field during a Nov. 26 heartbreaking defeat in which New Orleans guard Devonte’ Graham sank a deep three-pointer in the final seconds to beat Utah. The next night, Mitchell was 9/17 from the field and notched 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, as the Jazz won by 22.

On the rise: Like Mitchell, Utah reserve Jordan Clarkson did not make a significant impact Nov. 26 (seven points on 3/12 shooting), but bounced back with an excellent performance (20 points on 8/13 shooting) to help beat New Orleans the following evening. In just-completed Week 11 of the NBA schedule, Clarkson was Utah’s second-leading scorer, averaging 20.5 points over four games, shooting 48 percent from the field.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

UTAH (26-10)

Saturday loss vs. Golden State

Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Notes: This group is 20-7. The Jazz have benefited greatly from the ultimate rarity around the NBA this season – lineup continuity. Utah has only used five different starting lineups and just seven different players have started a game. Among the players not in the Jazz’s primary starting five, only Joe Ingles (eight starts) and Trent Forrest (one start) has been a first-stringer. … Saturday’s loss to the Warriors pushed the Jazz to 2.5 games out of first place in the West. Third-place Utah has a 3.5-game cushion on fourth-place Memphis (23-14).

NEW ORLEANS (13-23)

Saturday loss at Milwaukee

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

Notes: This group is 0-1. Saturday was the first time Temple and Hernangomez have started in the same game. … The Pelicans have used 11 different starting lineups this season, which seems to be near the median around the league. Ten New Orleans players have started at least one game, with seven Pelicans making double-digit starts. … Weekend results in the West move New Orleans to two games out of 10th place, the final play-in tournament spot. … The Pelicans’ most common starting lineup is 7-3, but has not been intact since a Dec. 21 win over Portland.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DISRUPTIVE DEFENSE

Utah is leading the NBA in offensive rating by a wide margin, making the Jazz extremely difficult to hold under 100 points. However, New Orleans is one of two opponents to accomplish that in 2021-22, limiting Utah to 97 in a Nov. 26 thrilling victory (the Jazz poured in 127 the next night to dominate the Pelicans). Chicago only gave up 99 points to Utah on Oct. 30, a game in which Conley did not play.

BENCH BATTLE

Utah boasts one of the NBA’s premier second units, led by reigning Sixth Man of the Year Clarkson, sharpshooting Ingles, versatile veteran Rudy Gay and Whiteside. Meanwhile, after a rough start to 2021-22, New Orleans’ reserve group has been consistently productive, behind multiple contributors. Lately center Jaxson Hayes has provided a spark, averaging 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds since Christmas.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Utah runs much of its offense through the dynamic Mitchell, making it a busy night for New Orleans’ wing defenders. Jones has been given the most difficult defensive assignments all season for the Pelicans. New Orleans also must prevent Jazz threats such as Bogdanovic, Conley, Ingles and O’Neale from getting open threes. All of them are shooting 38 percent or better from beyond the arc this season.