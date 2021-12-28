Pelicans shootaround update: Herbert Jones continuing to improve perimeter shot

Pre-draft scouting analysis on Herbert Jones nearly always listed “outside shooting” as the biggest weakness for the University of Alabama product, so the fact that the second-round pick has made 35.1 percent of his three-point attempts is a major positive. That percentage certainly would be even higher for the 23-year-old, though, if he’d been credited with numerous deep jumpers in which he’s had a toe on the three-point stripe.

“We know it’s going to take time,” a smiling Jones said after Tuesday’s shootaround of his developing jump shot, “so I’m not really getting too frustrated (when shots don’t go in). I am getting frustrated with stepping on the line.”

There are no official foot-on-the-stripe stats kept by NBA.com, but it seems like Jones has sank at least eight to 10 baskets this season fitting that description. Jones and Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson have worked extensively on transforming Jones’ shooting motion, but sometimes Jones doesn’t execute the detail of where his feet are stationed at the arc.

“I work on it so much,” Jones said of his shooting form. “Any time I shoot a long two in a game, my first reaction is to look at the ref to check and see if it’s a three. A lot of the time it’s not. I know a lot of people are celebrating in the stands, but I’m super mad at myself.”

Despite leaving an extra point on the table sporadically, Jones has moved up to eighth on NBA.com’s most recent Rookie Ladder. Tuesday’s home game vs. Cleveland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) would’ve been a showcase for two of the league’s top first-year pros, but Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (second on the Rookie Ladder) has been sidelined lately due to health and safety protocols. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Mobley cleared protocols this morning and is rejoining the Cavs. He was listed as out on Monday’s injury report.

Other notes after shootaround:

As is the case with virtually every NBA game this week, player availability is a major factor Tuesday. In addition to listing Mobley out, Jarrett Allen, Ed Davis, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler were deemed out by Cleveland yesterday (Collin Sexton was previously sidelined by a knee injury). Isaac Okoro is questionable as he makes his return from clearing health and safety protocols.

On the New Orleans side, three starters appeared on Monday’s injury update. Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) is doubtful, while Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) is probable. The Pelicans listed as out due to health and safety protocols were Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall, with Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) and Zion Williamson (foot) previously sidelined.

CLEVELAND SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 13 (109.8)

Defensive efficiency rank: 2 (103.1)

Net rating: 4 (+6.7)

Pace: 19 (98.32)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: Cavaliers third-year guard Darius Garland has been one of the NBA’s breakthrough performers in 2021-22, averaging career highs in various categories, including scoring (19.5 ppg). A deadeye shooter (38 percent on threes, 91 percent at the foul line), Garland’s offense is crucial for a Cleveland team currently playing without three of its top four leading scorers this season. The Vanderbilt product has two games of 30-plus points and has drilled five three-pointers three times. UPDATE: ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported just before noon Central that Garland has entered health and safety protocols.

On the rise: Several young Cleveland players have blossomed during the first 33 games of the season. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, some of them are sidelined at the moment. Among the Cleveland players available Tuesday, veteran big Kevin Love has seen the biggest recent jump in impact. The UCLA product is averaging 20.0 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last three games, despite only logging 20.6 minutes a night.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

CLEVELAND (20-13)

Sunday win vs. Toronto

Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Notes: This group is 1-0, pummeling a shorthanded Raptors squad by 45 points Sunday. … Cleveland has used 11 different starting lineups this season. The Cavaliers’ most frequently used first unit has gone 8-2 and consists of Garland, Markkanen, Okoro, Mobley and Allen. … Cleveland’s fourth-best net rating trails only West juggernauts Golden State, Utah and Phoenix. … The Cavaliers are fifth in the East, but only two games behind second-place Chicago (21-10).

NEW ORLEANS (12-22)

Sunday loss at Oklahoma City

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

Notes: This group is 1-1, with New Orleans hoping to get Valanciunas back in the mix after he was out for the past two games, replaced by Hernangomez at center. … The Pelicans are 2.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot in the West. With San Antonio (14-19) idle Tuesday, a win over the Cavaliers would pull New Orleans back to within two games of 10th place. … New Orleans’ most common starting five has gone 7-3 this season.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

ALL HANDS ON DECK

New Orleans could be without multiple starters Tuesday. Just as the Pelicans may be getting Valanciunas back in the lineup, they’d need to compensate for the scoring and other contributions missing if Ingram and Hart can’t play.

FRONTCOURT AT FOREFRONT

Every opposing frontcourt would prefer to face Cleveland without the twin towers of Mobley and Allen, who’ve combined to give the Cavaliers a feared interior tandem. The Pelicans are fourth in the NBA in rebounding percentage, while the Cavaliers are seventh.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At point guard, there’s plenty of playmaking and shot-making in this interconference meeting, with New Orleans’ Graham contending with Cleveland’s duo of Garland and Rubio. UPDATE: Garland is now in health and safety protocols, per Wojnarowski.