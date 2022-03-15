Pelicans shootaround update: CJ McCollum will return vs. Suns after missing last two games

CJ McCollum took care of some business off the court over the last few days. He’s very pleased to have the opportunity to handle business on the hardwood now.

The nine-year NBA veteran was forced to miss New Orleans weekend home games vs. Charlotte and Houston after he was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, but he was cleared Tuesday and participated in this morning’s Pelicans shootaround. He’ll play his 13th game in a New Orleans uniform tonight vs. Phoenix (7 p.m., Bally Sports, NBA TV, 100.3 FM).

“It’s good to be back,” McCollum said. “It’s hard to watch. You want to be out there competing and helping your team win, but the guys did a good job while I was out.”

While isolated with Covid symptoms McCollum described as “up and down,” he did some binge-watching of favorite shows such as Power and Snowfall, while also checking in on other off-the-court pursuits.

“I’ve got a lot of businesses I’m a part of, so I was able to catch up on some conference calls,” the 30-year-old said. “Planned some wine releases. FaceTimed my wife.

“I took a lot of naps. Three-hour Covid naps randomly. I’m glad the symptoms weren’t severe and I was able to recover pretty quickly.”

Other notes from shootaround:

McCollum on Sunday’s feel-good 25-point win over the Rockets: “It was a good win. We needed that win badly. Big fella (Jonas Valanciunas) held it down. Jose (Alvarado) played really well. The young guys are stepping up, Trey (Murphy), Te’ (Graham). Everybody is playing really well. We’ve got to try to carry it over against a very good team tonight.” …

Asked about Larry Nance Jr. and his eventual return to the court, McCollum responded: “He’s an Ohio guy, so he works hard, cares about the game, has the basketball pedigree, the basketball blood with his father (Larry Sr.’s jersey No. 22 is retired by Cleveland) and brothers. He wants to be out here and is getting closer and closer. He’ll be a great value add when he’s ready to come back.”

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 4 (113.7)

Defensive efficiency rank: 2 (105.8)

Net rating: 1 (+8.0)

Pace: 9 (100.12)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: Since missing four games due to being placed in health and safety protocols, Suns three-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has averaged 25.0 points over three appearances, including putting up 30 points in only 32 minutes vs. the Lakers on Sunday. The Kentucky product dropped 33 and 30 points against the Pelicans in previous matchups this season, but New Orleans won the latter of those games in Arizona.

On the rise: The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, fourth-year center Deandre Ayton is averaging 21.8 points and 12.0 rebounds over his last five games, while shooting 71 percent from the field and 80 percent on free throws. Ayton was sidelined for two of the three games vs. New Orleans this season due to injury, but on Feb. 25 he put up 20 points on 9/12 shooting from the field.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

PHOENIX (54-14, 1ST IN WEST)

Sunday win vs. LA Lakers

Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Notes: This group is 2-1, together for each of the past three games, which also include a win at Miami and home loss vs. Toronto. … Eleven different players have started at least one game for the Suns, who’ve used 10 different starting lineup combinations, a very low number in any NBA season, but particularly for 2021-22. … Phoenix is 7.5 games ahead of both Memphis and Golden State atop the West. Its magic number to clinch the conference’s No. 1 seed is down to seven.

NEW ORLEANS (28-40, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday win vs. Houston

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-1, together for the past two games, including a home loss vs. Charlotte. … New Orleans has used 19 different starting lineups. … The Pelicans are one game behind the ninth-place Lakers (29-39), who visit Minnesota on Wednesday in their next game. The No. 11 Trail Blazers (26-41) are 1.5 behind the Pels and visit New York on Wednesday, while the No. 12 Spurs (26-43) host Oklahoma City. None of the four teams play Thursday; New Orleans will visit San Antonio on Friday.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SAME ENERGY ON DEFENSE

There’s no doubt that Phoenix’s offense poses a much stiffer challenge than that of Houston, but the Pelicans would love to replicate what they accomplished defensively Sunday vs. the Rockets. New Orleans was all over the floor while tying a season high with 17 steals, led by Alvarado’s six thefts. Incidentally, the other instance of 17 steals by New Orleans this season came against Phoenix on Nov. 2.

JOSE/JAXSON ENCORES

TV analyst Antonio Daniels described Alvarado’s performance Sunday (16 points, 10 assists, six steals, no turnovers) as the best game the rookie point guard has played for the Pelicans. Meanwhile, Hayes turned in one of his best games of his third NBA season, notching 21 points in efficient fashion (6/8 from field, 7/9 at foul line). New Orleans may need both players to perform similarly in order to knock off Phoenix.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Among the numerous challenging defensive assignments Jones has been given: trying to contain Booker in three previous meetings with Phoenix. The bad news for the Pelicans is Booker has averaged 27.0 points against them this season, but the good news is he’s been inefficient in doing so (43 percent from the field, 32 percent on three-pointers).