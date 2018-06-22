Pelicans select Tony Carr with the 51st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft

June 21, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans selected Tony Carr with the 51st overall pick of tonight’s NBA Draft.

Carr, 6-5, 205, appeared in 70 games for the Nittany Lions over two seasons, averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds. In his sophomore season, the Philadelphia native averaged 19.6 points (second in Big Ten), 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists while being named an AP Honorable Mention All-American and to the All-Big Ten First Team, while becoming the first sophomore in Penn State history to reach 1,000 career points.

Carr becomes the first Penn State product to be drafted in Pelicans franchise history, the first Nittany Lion to be selected in the NBA Draft since 1999 (Calvin Booth) and the 10th to be drafted in school history.