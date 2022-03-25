Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: NOLA tries to carry momentum at home into important weekend

New Orleans lost its first six home games of 2021-22 and was just 3-9 in the Smoothie King Center after a Dec. 8 overtime loss to Denver, not regularly rewarding fans for making the trip to the Pelicans’ home venue. What a difference a few months can make.

The Pelicans are 14-11 at home since that 3-9 start. Less tangibly, they’ve begun to create a more raucous atmosphere in their arena, a bigger factor in gaining a nightly homecourt advantage. Thursday’s 126-109 victory over Chicago was the latest example, with several New Orleans players commenting afterward about the impact made by 13,973 fans.

“It’s been amazing, because the fans are the judge of us, our games,” center Willy Hernangomez said after Friday’s practice. “So when we see more people coming to the building, it means we’re doing something special, something good. We just have to keep doing the same thing.”

New Orleans (31-42) will try to build on that momentum this weekend, when it hosts San Antonio (29-44) and the Lakers (31-42) in consecutive Western Conference matchups.

Although both games are vital in the standings – and Sunday’s game and opponent carries particular local interest, for a variety of well-documented reasons – head coach Willie Green pointed out that he wants players’ attention solely on San Antonio right now and the 4 p.m. Saturday tip-off. Preparation for the Lakers will come Sunday (6 p.m. tip-off).

“Focus on San Antonio,” Green said. “That’s it. Nothing else matters right now. Our focus is being ready for tomorrow afternoon’s game. That’s the deal for us. Let’s get ready for San Antonio. That will be a great challenge and test for us. Once we finish that game, we’ll go to the next game.”

Other notes from Friday’s practice:

CJ McCollum on Jose Alvarado’s impact on Thursday’s win: “He played really well. He’s aggressive, he’s getting downhill, he’s defending, knocked down some shots, brought a lot of energy. He changed the game. The bench obviously changed the game. That’s what we’re going to need.”

Asked if he’s on board with Hernangomez continuing to take technical free throws – the 76 percent foul shooter made two in the final minute of Thursday’s win vs. Chicago – Green grinned and responded, “We’ll see. Normally he’s not the (best) free throw percentage shooter on the floor, but if he is, then yes, he should shoot the technical. You know, he made both of them, so that’s what counts.”