Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram says he’s playing Wednesday

Brandon Ingram missed the final three games of the regular season due to a right hamstring injury, but the 2020 All-Star forward said after Tuesday’s practice that he will be in uniform Wednesday when New Orleans hosts San Antonio in a Western Conference play-in game.

“Yeah, for sure,” Ingram responded Tuesday, when asked if he’s playing against the Spurs. “I’m ready for tomorrow. Mentally I feel good. Physically I feel good. It’s going to be an exciting task for us.”

The numbers are indisputable this season in terms of the impact Ingram makes for ninth-seeded New Orleans (36-46). The Pelicans are 8-2 since the All-Star break when the 24-year-old plays, including 3-0 at home, winning by an average of 24.0 points in the Smoothie King Center. On the season, the Pels are 29-26 with Ingram, but 7-20 without him.

Other notes from practice:

Ingram on the importance of a young New Orleans team getting to play in the postseason: “For what we’re building, not just for this year, I think it will be great. Having a chance to play in a game with these stakes and trying to get into the playoffs is going to be good, getting that experience as we continue to go along with this group.” …

As members of the Southwest Division, the Pelicans face the Spurs four times every (82-game) season. Ingram on meeting San Antonio again: “I know San Antonio is going to know everything we’re going to do and we’re going to game plan for them. It’s going to be a physical game, emotional, but it’s going to be fun.” …

New Orleans has three players with play-in experience, including Jonas Valanciunas (three times with Memphis), CJ McCollum (2020 with Portland) and Devonte’ Graham (2021 with Charlotte). McCollum also has the most career playoff games under his belt of any current Pelican, with 57, including 47 starts.

Asked what he wants to convey to his younger teammates heading into the postseason, McCollum said, “Enjoy the moment. Obviously prepare, focus in on the game plan and scouting, understanding your position. But also don’t put too much pressure on yourself. It’s just a game at the end of the day. The stakes are raised and possessions will matter, but don’t overanalyze it. Just go hoop.” …

San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray registered triple-doubles in two of his team’s three wins this season over New Orleans.

“You’ve got to guard him with five (defenders),” McCollum said. “He’s a very good player, he’s talented. He likes to get to his mid-range and scores around the basket. He’s the head of the snake. He facilitates, defensively he takes on (difficult) matchups. He’s basically averaged 10 rebounds a game against us.”