Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Nickeil Alexander-Walker hungry for win against cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

It’s clear from listening to New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker that his relationship with Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – his first cousin – is exceptionally supportive. Alexander-Walker likens Gilgeous-Alexander to a “twin brother” and always wants the best for the Thunder’s leading scorer.

Of course, that’s not exactly the case three or four times per season, when New Orleans plays against Oklahoma City, which will occur Wednesday in the Sooner State. Since Alexander-Walker arrived in the Crescent City as a rookie, the Pelicans are just 2-6 overall vs. the Thunder, including 1-3 when Alexander-Walker gets playing time. He’s quite aware of that track record.

“I’m excited, any time you get to play against family,” Alexander-Walker said after Tuesday’s practice, when asked about facing Gilgeous-Alexander. “I just want to win. I need to beat him. I’m tired of hearing (about losing to the Thunder), honestly. That’s the main thing. I need a win.”

Alexander-Walker notched his season high with 33 points vs. OKC on Nov. 10, but once again the Thunder knocked off the Pelicans, by a 108-100 tally. Gilgeous-Alexander also factored into the outcome, scoring 24 points. The cousins combined to go 17/22 at the foul line.

Alexander-Walker describes the fact that he and his cousin were NBA draft picks and made it to the league as a dream come true for both. It’s still surreal when he matches up against him on an NBA floor.

“Each one doesn’t feel real,” Alexander-Walker said of Pelicans-Thunder games. “Just because it brings you back to full circle, to things we talked about in high school when we were roommates, when we were wishing, dreaming, hoping to get here. It’s crazy that everything has come to fruition and God has blessed us in more ways than one.”

Other news from Tuesday’s practice:

Jaxson Hayes (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Trey Murphy III (18 points, 11 rebounds) both produced double-doubles for Birmingham in the G League on Tuesday, in the Squadron’s 119-97 victory over Memphis. Two-way contract guard Jose Alvarado added 15 points off the bench.

Hayes and Murphy will return to the Pelicans for Wednesday’s game in OKC, while Alvarado will remain with Birmingham at least for the near future.

Asked what the plan is for sending Hayes, Murphy and Alvarado to the G League going forward, Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green responded, “It’s a feel thing for us. (David Griffin), myself, Trajan (Langdon), we talk about it and try to look at the (game) schedule and when would be a good time. It also has a lot to do with our (Pelicans) team at the time – are we fully healthy? Do we have enough guys (available to fill the rotation)? Because if we do, it makes sense to (let players get more game reps with Birmingham).”