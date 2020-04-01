Pelicans Playback: Three takeaways from Todd Graffagnini’s March 31 appearance

Prior to Tuesday’s rebroadcast of New Orleans’ Jan. 31 win vs. Memphis, Pelicans radio play-by-play broadcaster Todd Graffagnini joined Fox Sports New Orleans TV sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on the “Pelicans Playback” show. Here are three takeaways:

Josh Hart, New Orleans’ junkyard dog.

As David Griffin noted on a recent show, there is appreciation among the Pelicans for the blue-collar work that Hart has contributed in 2019-20, some of which is not reflected in stats. However, NBA.com does have an entire stats page dedicated to hustle categories. Hart is tied for second on New Orleans in loose balls recovered, with Jrue Holiday’s 79 leading the club and Hart and Lonzo Ball having tracked down 59 apiece. Hart is fourth in deflections with 101.

“He does the dirty work,” Graffagnini said. “Every team (needs) players to fill a role, and that’s what Josh Hart does. He’s going to stick his nose in there, he’s going to get the tough rebounds – he’s an outstanding offensive rebounder. If you look at the numbers, as the season progressed, he was second in the league in rebounding ratio (among guards).”

Tightest bros on the squad? The Rooks, of course.

An outside-the-box Twitter question submitted asked “Who are the tightest bros on the Pelicans?” Graffagnini didn’t need any time to respond, saying it’s the first-year trio of Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

“Those guys have been inseparable since coming in,” Graffagnini said. “They’ve done everything together. Those three embraced the culture, the city. You’d seen them at Saints games, LSU games, Tulane games. Going out signing autographs, saying hi to the fans, taking pictures. It’s been great to see those three guys and now watch them on the court.”

A chance to hear from Alvin Gentry comes Wednesday.

It’s been about three weeks since Pelicans.com – or anyone else in the New Orleans media – caught up with the fifth-year head coach, prior to what was supposed to be a March 11 game at Sacramento. Gentry will join Graffagnini as the guest on tomorrow’s Pelicans Podcast. Gentry will discuss that memorable night in California’s capital city, how the team was playing prior to the NBA season suspension, which Pelicans have made the biggest improvements and how he’s staying in touch with his players these days.