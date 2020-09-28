Posted: Sep 28, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (9-28-2020)

Former Pelicans GM Dell Demps joins Utah Jazz as assistant coach

Dell Demps is headed west to try his hand at something new: coaching.

Five prospects the Pelicans should consider with their three second-round picks

You should get used to hearing these words on draft night over the next few years:

What could a Jrue Holiday trade between the Nets and Pelicans look like?

Jrue Holiday became the second guard to have his name mentioned in a possible trade to Brooklyn after a recent report indicated that the Nets have discussed potential packages with the New Orleans Pelicans.

