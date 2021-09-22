Pelicans News Around the Web (9-22-2021)

Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2021-22: No. 6 vs. Suns

Last season Phoenix’s NBA franchise became “New Orleans West,” featuring a lengthy list of coaching and player connections to the Crescent City, including former Hornets/Pelicans head coach Monty Williams and all-time franchise leader in assists and steals Chris Paul.

Pelicans announce 2021-2022 season broadcast schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team’s television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season.