Pelicans News Around the Web (8-16-2021)

NBA Summer League Game 4 wrap: Pelicans 80, Warriors 79 (OT)

Naji Marshall appeared to have scored a game-winning basket, but then he didn’t. But then Trey Murphy did.

Trey Murphy's tip-in lifts Pelicans to OT win at Las Vegas Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans won their first three games at Las Vegas Summer League by an average of 15 points, but in order to qualify for Tuesday’s championship, they needed to beat the Golden State Warriors by 11 points.

