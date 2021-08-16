Malcolm Hill shoots vs. Golden State

NBA Summer League Game 4 wrap: Pelicans 80, Warriors 79 (OT)

Pelicans (4-0), Warriors (2-2)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Aug 15, 2021

Naji Marshall appeared to have scored a game-winning basket, but then he didn’t. But then Trey Murphy did.

In a unique ending to Sunday’s game, New Orleans trailed by a point in the waning seconds of overtime when Marshall drove for a layup that was blocked but initially ruled a Golden State goaltending violation. However, that call was overturned upon replay review, but referees ruled that Murphy had put the rebound of Marshall's missed shot in the hoop simultaneous with the goaltend whistle that stopped play. As a result, Murphy was credited with one of the more unusual game-winning buckets you’ll ever see in the sport of basketball, with 1.7 seconds remaining.

New Orleans pulled out a dramatic victory, but was denied in its bid to reach the NBA Summer League championship game for the first time since tournament play began in 2013. The Pelicans needed to win by 11 points or more to surpass fellow unbeaten Sacramento in the standings, but instead prevailed by a single point.

The Pelicans will try to finish undefeated in Nevada for the first time Tuesday, when they face Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Central.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Golden State’s Kyle Guy took a deep three-pointer at the overtime buzzer that just got a piece of the left side of the rim. Guy’s long-distance bomb appeared to be a hair too late anyway, after the Warriors inbounded down by one with under two seconds to go.

Late in regulation with the game tied, Murphy came up with a momentous defensive stop, blocking fellow first-round pick Jonathan Kuminga’s post-up shot attempt with 31 ticks left.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green was again effusive in his praise of Pelicans draft acquisitions Murphy (22 points, six rebounds, two blocks, 4/7 three-point shooting) and second-round pick Herb Jones (10 points, two blocks), saying, “Trey and Herb both have been just over and beyond. Great guys. Excellent basketball players. Intelligent, they know the game and they just work hard. So we’re very pleased and happy with their production. The sky’s the limit. We’re looking forward to what those two will bring to our team next season.” …

Murphy got animated when he was asked to discuss Jones, who has been a defensive factor and able to get the basket for layups and dunks at the other end of the court. “Straitjacket,” Murphy said of Jones. “I literally call him a straitjacket. On defense, whoever he’s guarding, just don’t even worry about them. When he’s cutting to the basket, he’s a lethal threat. He can dunk over people, finish and find open people (for shots). I just love having Herb as a teammate, and I’m excited for the years to come.” …

Naji Marshall produced another double-double, this time with 14 points and 12 rebounds. He and Kira Lewis Jr. both struggled shooting-wise, combining to go 6/28, but contributed in other ways. Lewis notched eight assists and three steals.

August 15, 2021

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Willie Green on going undefeated in 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors in game four of the 2021 NBA Summer League. The Pelicans ended Summer League undefeated.

Pelicans Summer League 2021: Game 4 vs. Warriors 8/15/21

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Willie Green on going undefeated in 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Willie Green on going undefeated in 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors in game four of the 2021 NBA Summer League. The Pelicans ended Summer League undefeated.
Aug 15, 2021  |  03:54
Trey Murphy scores 22 in Pelicans win vs. Golden State Warriors at 2021 Summer League
Trey Murphy scores 22 in Pelicans win vs. Golden State Warriors at 2021 Summer League

Trey Murphy (22 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  01:56
Trey Murphy III postgame interview after Pelicans defeat Warriors in 2021 Summer League
Trey Murphy III postgame interview after Pelicans defeat Warriors in 2021 Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III on-court postgame interview after the Pelicans defeat the Golden State Warriors in 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/21).
Aug 15, 2021  |  01:40
Trey Murphy III & Naji Marshall help send game to overtime | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Trey Murphy III & Naji Marshall help send game to overtime | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III come up with big plays late to send the game into overtime vs. the Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  00:39
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 4th quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  01:15
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 3rd quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  00:54
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 2nd quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  01:14
Trey Murphy with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
Trey Murphy with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III with 10 points in the 1st quarter vs. the Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  00:56
Herbert Jones with baseline moves | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Herbert Jones with baseline moves | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the sweet baseline move vs. Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  00:16
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 1st quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
Aug 15, 2021  |  01:17
Trey Murphy III alley-oop slam from Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Trey Murphy III alley-oop slam from Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III slams home the alley-oop from guard Kira Lewis Jr. vs. the Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/21).
Aug 15, 2021  |  00:17
