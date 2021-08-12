Pelicans News Around the Web (8-12-2021)

NBA Summer League Game 2 wrap: Pelicans 80, Thunder 65

Halftime is exceptionally brief during summer league games, but whatever adjustments New Orleans and new head coach Willie Green have been making during intermission this week, they’re clearly working.

LAS VEGAS — During his 12-year NBA playing career, Willie Green’s time in New Orleans was brief but enjoyable.