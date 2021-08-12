Naji Marshall drives against Oklahoma City

NBA Summer League Game 2 wrap: Pelicans 80, Thunder 65

Pelicans (2-0), Thunder (1-1)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Aug 11, 2021

Halftime is exceptionally brief during summer league games, but whatever adjustments New Orleans and new head coach Willie Green have been making during intermission this week, they’re clearly working. For a second straight contest in Las Vegas, New Orleans did not have the lead midway through a game, but dominated the second half en route to a victory.

Wednesday’s game was deadlocked at 35 at the midway point, before the Pelicans held a 22-14 third-quarter edge and went up comfortably by double digits in the final stanza. Two days earlier, New Orleans trailed Chicago by three at halftime, then overpowered the Bulls 50-30 in the final 20 minutes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Naji Marshall drained a three-pointer from the left side, giving New Orleans a 15-point lead with five-plus minutes remaining. The Pelicans have won their first two games in Nevada by margins of 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Naji Marshall Postgame Summer League Interview 8-11-21

Pelicans Summer League 2021: Game 2 vs. Thunder 8/11/21

Naji Marshall Postgame Summer League Interview 8-11-21
Naji Marshall Postgame Summer League Interview 8-11-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about the team's performance in their Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Aug 11, 2021  |  00:57
Herb Jones alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
Herb Jones alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones throws down the fast break, alley-oop slam.
Aug 11, 2021  |  00:27
Pelicans Summer League Halftime Interview: Kira Lewis Jr.
Pelicans Summer League Halftime Interview: Kira Lewis Jr.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his first half performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA Summer League.
Aug 11, 2021  |  00:23
Trey Murphy III sky-high floater | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
Trey Murphy III sky-high floater | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III connects on the sky-high floater down the lane.
Aug 11, 2021  |  00:15
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado sneaks in for the steal and finishes with the lay-up.
Aug 11, 2021  |  00:17
Moses Wright works the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
Moses Wright works the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Moses Wright spins in the lane for the score against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Aug 11, 2021  |  00:17
Kira Lewis Jr. connects from deep | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. connects from deep | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. knocks down the three off the pass from Didi Louzada.
Aug 11, 2021  |  00:17
Willie Green previews Pelicans' second Summer League game
Willie Green previews Pelicans' second Summer League game

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green goes one-on-one with Senior Broadcasting Manager and Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson as he previews the Pelicans' second game at the 2021 NBA Summer League vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Aug 11, 2021  |  01:31
