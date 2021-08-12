NBA Summer League Game 2 wrap: Pelicans 80, Thunder 65
Halftime is exceptionally brief during summer league games, but whatever adjustments New Orleans and new head coach Willie Green have been making during intermission this week, they’re clearly working. For a second straight contest in Las Vegas, New Orleans did not have the lead midway through a game, but dominated the second half en route to a victory.
Wednesday’s game was deadlocked at 35 at the midway point, before the Pelicans held a 22-14 third-quarter edge and went up comfortably by double digits in the final stanza. Two days earlier, New Orleans trailed Chicago by three at halftime, then overpowered the Bulls 50-30 in the final 20 minutes.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Naji Marshall drained a three-pointer from the left side, giving New Orleans a 15-point lead with five-plus minutes remaining. The Pelicans have won their first two games in Nevada by margins of 17 and 15 points, respectively.