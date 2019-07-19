Pelicans News Around the Web (7-19-2019)
Derrick Favors sits down with Pelicans Radio's Todd Graffagnini
Derrick Favors talks with Pelicans Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini about his new role with the Pelicans as a leader of a young team, and his excitement for the upcoming season.See More»
Derrick Favors expected to provide leadership, contributions at both ends of floor for Pelicans
In early July, Pelicans.com solicited tweets from New Orleans fans related to four new roster additions, addressing several questions and comments among the submissions. Still, there were many, many other responses we didn’t have time to fit into what was already a lengthy 35-minute podcast.See More»
Josh Hart sits down with Pelicans Radio's Todd Graffagnini
Josh Hart talks with Pelicans Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini about being embraced by the city of New Orleans, his LightHarted podcast, and getting a chance to eat some beignets.See More»
Brandon Ingram sits down with Pelicans Radio's Todd Graffagnini
Brandon Ingram talks with Pelicans Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini about his desire to get back on the basketball court and the Pelicans potential for this season.See More»
Lonzo Ball sits down with Pelicans Radio's Todd Graffagnini
Lonzo Ball talks with Pelicans Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini about moving to New Orleans with a fresh start, his role on a young team, and his mentality going into the season.See More»
