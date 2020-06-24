Pelicans News Around the Web (6-24-2020)

For Pelicans, latter half of August will depend on Orlando performance

During a summer unlike any other for the league, the NBA announced that the 2020 draft lottery will be held Aug. 25, three-plus months later than it was originally scheduled.

'So...there isn't a bubble': Players, medical experts have concerns about NBA's campus

The NBA has been careful not to refer to the central location in Florida where 22 teams will spend a considerable portion of the summer as a "bubble."

2019-20 NBA Rookie Scale Rankings: No. 1 New Orleans Pelicans

Loaded with multiple future All-Stars, a ton of excellent role players and a system that accentuates their skills going forward, the Pelicans come in at No. 1 on the Rookie Scale Rankings.

The NBA kept Zion Williamson in play, and he's ready to put on a show

While other NBA players started working out in their home markets this week to prepare for training camp, Zion Williamson never left.

Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Reveals Release Date, Tracklist for 'Bounce Back Album'

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball announced Tuesday he's going to release his second album, entitled the "Bounce Back Album," this Friday (June 26).