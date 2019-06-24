Pelicans News Around the Web (6-24-2019)

David Griffin's opening statement | Zion Williamson Introductory Press Conference

Off-court traits, family theme dominate conversation in Zion Williamson’s first Pelicans press conference

It’s become almost standard operating procedure within scholastic basketball that if you’re a nationally-ranked player, you leave your local high school at the first opportunity, transferring somewhere to become teammates with fellow top-tier talents. Zion Williamson and his family chose the path less traveled.

Zion Williamson first look in Pelicans uniform

In college at Duke, Zion Williamson shot a staggering 68.0 percent from the field, including 74.7 percent from two-point range.

Zion Williamson on New Orleans: ‘This is my home. I’m ready to stay here’

How Thanos and Captain America led Zion Williamson to say ‘Let’s dance’

Why the New Orleans Pelicans’ first round was like no other

Zion all smiles in New Orleans: Pelicans star talks 'family,' new phone, more in intro press conference

Origin of Zion's 'let's dance' comment? It's got to do with Thanos, his 'favorite' Marvel character

Walker: New Orleans still 'electric' day after Pelicans draft Zion Williamson

In emotional address, Zion Williamson's stepdad thanks New Orleans for his son's warm welcome

One day after the NBA draft, Zion Williamson is embracing his new home: 'Everybody's family here'

Who did Pelicans sign after NBA draft? Meet trio of guards, forward in fight to make roster

Kushner: Why Pelicans' Jrue Holiday -- not draft star Zion Williamson -- is the one under pressure

Why Zion Williamson and the Pelicans turned out to be a match made in heaven

Drew Brees gifts signed jersey to Zion Williamson, with personal message

NBA Draft: How Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett will impact their teams, according to SportsLine projections

2019 Summer League schedule for Pelicans announced

When do the New Orleans Pelicans play in the 2019 Vegas Summer League?

Pelicans land several prime-time spots as NBA releases Summer League schedule

