Pelicans News Around the Web (6-2-2020)

Statement from New Orleans Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson

One week ago today, George Floyd was tragically and senselessly murdered. Anger, sadness and protest followed throughout our nation in response to this unjust murder. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd.

