Pelicans News Around the Web (6-18-2021)

Hollinger: As NBA’s coaching carousel turns, Pelicans’ choice as crucial as any

The coaching carousel took a while to start spinning this spring, but as ever, roughly a quarter of the league’s teams will end up changing generals.

Inside the end of Stan Van Gundy with the Pelicans and an ongoing battle to keep Zion Williamson happy

Parting ways with Stan Van Gundy after just one season is not the biggest problem facing the New Orleans Pelicans.