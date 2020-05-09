Pelicans News Around the Web (5-9-2020)

Darius Miller on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 8, 2020

Pelicans Darius Miller joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss what he's doing during this time, his achilles recovery, the potential of this team, and more.

Coronavirus could cause record drop in NBA salary cap

In the past five years, the NBA salary cap has exploded.

Shams: What to know about NBA call with players on Friday about what’s next

The NBPA held a call with NBA players on Friday that included an update from the league office and commissioner Adam Silver. Here’s what you should know following the call, which The Athletic has learned via multiple sources: