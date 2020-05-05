Pelicans News Around the Web (5-5-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans to begin issuing refunds for suspended games due to coronavirus

Pelicans season-ticket holders now have the option of receiving a refund for the nine home games postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As many NBA teams weigh re-opening team facilities while the coronavirus pandemic continues, a lingering question remains: Can the league find a way back to safely playing games in the near future?