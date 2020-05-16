Pelicans News Around the Web (5-16-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans launch Shot Clock Challenge presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union on Pelicans App

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today a brand new game on the Pelicans Mobile App that allows Pelicans fans to compete against 15 other NBA teams. Starting on May 18, Pelicans fans will test their virtual basketball skills against the Brooklyn Nets fan base.

David Wesley remembers '98 Bulls ahead of 'Last Dance' finale

Perhaps no professional athlete’s competitive fire burned brighter than Michael Jordan’s. And as we’ve seen during “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary series, Jordan used slights, both real and imagined, to fuel it.

Pelicans survey results: How fans really feel about the state of the franchise

One of the best parts of my job is getting the opportunity to hear from New Orleans Pelicans fans about their thoughts on the direction of the franchise and our coverage of the team here at The Athletic. I recently asked fans to share those thoughts in our ultimate fan survey.