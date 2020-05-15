New Orleans Pelicans launch Shot Clock Challenge presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union on Pelicans App
Pelicans fans can compete against 15 other NBA teams starting on May 18
May 15, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today a brand new game on the Pelicans Mobile App that allows Pelicans fans to compete against 15 other NBA teams. Starting on May 18, Pelicans fans will test their virtual basketball skills against the Brooklyn Nets fan base.
Fans will have 90 seconds to make as many baskets as possible. Each made basket will count for one point with the money ball counting for two points. Fans can play as many times as they want, with their highest score counting towards the Pelicans team total. Each gameday lasts 24 hours (11 PM – 11 PM). Fans can play as many times as possible in the 24-hour window and their highest score will be counted toward the team’s total for the game.
In order to participate, fans will need to have the most up-to-date version of the Pelicans Mobile App. Download the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Smoothie King to enjoy exclusive content 365 days a year, including stats, breaking news, analysis and products.
About OnPath Federal Credit Union
OnPath Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1961 by employees of Avondale Shipyard, Inc. as ASI Federal Credit Union. For 58 years we have served the community, bringing financial education, products and services to individuals and families across the Greater New Orleans area. Today, OnPath FCU holds more than $300M in assets, has more than 64,000 members, and offers 11 branch locations in four parishes. To learn more about OnPath Federal Credit Union visit BeOnPath.org.
