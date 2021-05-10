Pelicans News Around the Web (5-10-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110

Many NBA observers expected New Orleans to immediately plummet based on Friday’s news that All-Star forward Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely, but in two weekend road games, that was anything but the case. The Pelicans followed up a two-point loss against East-leading Philadelphia with a dramatic two-point win at Charlotte, the East’s current No. 8 seed.

For Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes, consistency is key to the 20-year-old center's growth

Jaxson Hayes’ growth in his second season has not been linear.