Pelicans News Around the Web (5-10-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110

Many NBA observers expected New Orleans to immediately plummet based on Friday’s news that All-Star forward Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely, but in two weekend road games, that was anything but the case. The Pelicans followed up a two-point loss against East-leading Philadelphia with a dramatic two-point win at Charlotte, the East’s current No. 8 seed.

Jaxson Hayes' career night keys the Pelicans in comeback win over Hornets

Round 1 of the Ball Bowl went to the younger brother.

Pelicans beat Hornets 112-110 to keep play-in hopes alive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The New Orleans Pelicans aren't ready to concede a spot in the play-in tournament just yet.

For Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes, consistency is key to the 20-year-old center's growth

Jaxson Hayes’ growth in his second season has not been linear.

