Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110

Many NBA observers expected New Orleans to immediately plummet based on Friday’s news that All-Star forward Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely, but in two weekend road games, that was anything but the case. The Pelicans followed up a two-point loss against East-leading Philadelphia with a dramatic five-point win at Charlotte, the East’s current No. 8 seed.

With Williamson out of action, two members of the team’s 2019 draft class combined on one of the biggest baskets of Sunday’s game, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker dishing to Jaxson Hayes for a score that put the Pelicans up by four points with 12 seconds left.

New Orleans pulled to within 1.5 games of No. 10 San Antonio (32-35) in the race for the final play-in spot, with both teams in action Monday. The Pelicans wrap up a back-to-back in Memphis at 7 p.m. Central, while the Spurs will host Milwaukee and tip off 30 minutes later.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing 111-107, Charlotte’s Terry Rozier took a desperate three-point attempt that turned into an airball, a rarity on a night when Rozier was superb. Alexander-Walker collected the rebound of Rozier’s miss and was fouled with 5.2 seconds to go, sinking a free throw for a five-point edge. The Hornets drained a three with one-tenth of a second left to create the final margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hayes set a career high with six blocks, but that was only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the second-year center’s impact. The Texas product’s season high in scoring is 19 points, which he tied Friday at Philadelphia and approached Sunday by scoring 18 points on 8/11 shooting. He also pulled down eight rebounds, doing all of that work in just 26 minutes.