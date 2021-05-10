Eric Bledsoe shoots vs. Jalen McDaniels

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110

Pelicans (31-37), Hornets (33-35)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: May 09, 2021

Many NBA observers expected New Orleans to immediately plummet based on Friday’s news that All-Star forward Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely, but in two weekend road games, that was anything but the case. The Pelicans followed up a two-point loss against East-leading Philadelphia with a dramatic five-point win at Charlotte, the East’s current No. 8 seed.

With Williamson out of action, two members of the team’s 2019 draft class combined on one of the biggest baskets of Sunday’s game, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker dishing to Jaxson Hayes for a score that put the Pelicans up by four points with 12 seconds left.

New Orleans pulled to within 1.5 games of No. 10 San Antonio (32-35) in the race for the final play-in spot, with both teams in action Monday. The Pelicans wrap up a back-to-back in Memphis at 7 p.m. Central, while the Spurs will host Milwaukee and tip off 30 minutes later.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing 111-107, Charlotte’s Terry Rozier took a desperate three-point attempt that turned into an airball, a rarity on a night when Rozier was superb. Alexander-Walker collected the rebound of Rozier’s miss and was fouled with 5.2 seconds to go, sinking a free throw for a five-point edge. The Hornets drained a three with one-tenth of a second left to create the final margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hayes set a career high with six blocks, but that was only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the second-year center’s impact. The Texas product’s season high in scoring is 19 points, which he tied Friday at Philadelphia and approached Sunday by scoring 18 points on 8/11 shooting. He also pulled down eight rebounds, doing all of that work in just 26 minutes.

Jaxson Hayes On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team's victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

2020-21 Game #68: Pelicans at Hornets

Jaxson Hayes On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team's victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
May 9, 2021  |  01:59
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds James Johnson underneath for the slam.
May 9, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes put-back | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes put-back | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes tips in the put-back layup to tie the game at 98-98.
May 9, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Lonzo Ball assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers a dime from half court to Naji Marshall for the bucket.
May 9, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the step-back triple.
May 9, 2021  |  00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. connects on the teardrop in the lane for the score.
May 9, 2021  |  00:09
Nickeil Alexander-Walker buzzer-beater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker buzzer-beater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker sinks the three-quarter court heave to beat the first quarter buzzer.
May 9, 2021  |  00:37
Jaxson Hayes reverse layup | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes reverse layup | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes converts the reverse layup plus the foul.
May 9, 2021  |  00:23
Eric Bledsoe And-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Eric Bledsoe And-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez denies the Charlotte shot attempt on the defensive end leading to an And-1 opportunity for Eric Bledsoe on the offensive end.
May 9, 2021  |  00:11
James Johnson steal & score | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
James Johnson steal & score | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson creates the turnover and scores on the offensive end off of the Eric Bledsoe assist.
May 9, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Charlotte
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Charlotte

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Charlotte for a battle against the Hornets on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
May 9, 2021  |  00:31
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Swing | May 7-10, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Swing | May 7-10, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, the Charlotte Hornets on May 9 and the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10.
May 7, 2021  |  00:33

