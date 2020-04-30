Pelicans News Around the Web (4-30-2020)
Source: Pelicans' practice facility to remain closed through mid-May
The NBA is planning to allow teams to reopen practice facilities later next week, but don’t expect the Pelicans to be among the teams that do so.See More»
Projecting the Pelicans’ future with former NBA exec John Hollinger, Part II
We’re back with more on the Pelicans’ future.See More»
The Zion Williamson-Lonzo Ball connection has the Pelicans -- and the NBA -- eager for more
ON THE SECOND day of the New Orleans Pelicans' training camp in September, the media was permitted to observe only one play -- and what a play it was.See More»
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 29, 2020
Pelicans rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker chats with Daniel Sallerson about his rookie season, his friendship with the other rookies, and overall team culture.See More»
Swin Cash joins 'NBA Together' COVID-19 roundtable discussion
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development joined Caron Butler, Kyle Korver and Marc Morial.See More»
