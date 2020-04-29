Swin Cash joins 'NBA Together' COVID-19 roundtable discussion

As part of NBA Together, the NBA tipped off a series of virtual roundtable discussions on Tuesday, April 28 to examine and discuss the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on historically marginalized communities of color. New Orleans Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash joined host NBA Champion Caron Butler along with Bucks forward Kyle Korver and National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial.

The group shared their experiences and perspectives on key issues, including the challenges facing families, essential workers and young people of color, disproportionate health outcomes and historic inequities, the importance of allyship, anti-Asian bias and violence, actions we can take to protect and support communities of color and more.