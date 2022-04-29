Pelicans News Around the Web (4-29-2022)

Game 6 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 115, No. 8 Pelicans 109

An intense, hard-fought, nip-and-tuck battle to keep the season alive came down to the final minute, where the NBA’s best team at late-game execution made just enough plays to stave off and eliminate upset-minded New Orleans.

Chris Paul has historic shooting night as Pelicans' season comes to an end against Suns

On Thursday night, after missing the previous three games, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker returned to the lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Walker: Pelicans, through blood, sweat, and tears pushed favored Suns to limits

There was blood.

Pelicans fans showed up with shirts that target Jae Crowder. The Suns sought them out.

There was a little expletive-laden gamesmanship between New Orleans Pelicans fans and the Phoenix Suns prior to Thursday night's game at The Smoothie King Center.

Chris Paul and the Suns finish off Pelicans and create ‘unbelievably special’ moment

When his historic night had concluded, Chris Paul’s voice wavered and broke during his on-court television interview. His emotion had little to do with his perfect shooting night, or the fact that he finally had helped the Phoenix Suns extinguish the pesky New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 to win the best-of-seven series in six games.

The Pelicans’ season came to a tearful end, but this is only the beginning for New Orleans’ exciting young core

NEW ORLEANS — It’s incredible how much it took for the Suns to finally finish off the Pelicans.

Pelicans' Jose Alvarado reflects on battle against Chris Paul: 'He knows my name now too'

In the fourth quarter of a postseason elimination game, the New Orleans Pelicans played an undrafted rookie at point guard, while the Phoenix Suns rode with one of the greatest floor generals of all time.